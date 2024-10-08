Welsh Industrial Property Take Up Falls Back in Third Quarter of Year

The take up of large industrial property in Wales reached 342,000 sq ft in the third quarter of the year, according to the latest report from global property consultancy Knight Frank.

This level of activity for properties over 50,000 sq ft showed a drop from the 680,000 sq ft take up for Q2 this year, but means that over 1.35 m sq ft has been transacted so far in 2024, which positively is a similar level as the same period in 2023.

The Q3 take up comprised five transactions, all of which were leasehold deals, with three in South Wales and two in the North.

Neil Francis, head of Knight Frank’s Logistics & Industrial team in Cardiff, said:

“The largest transaction of the quarter was the letting at SWDC, Kenfig of 77,000 sq ft to Roche Logistics. This deal means that Mileway has now fully let this estate. “Take up was significantly down on both last quarter and the same time last year and the general sentiment is that the market slowed due to the election and a quieter summer as a result. “Also, increased due diligence is leading to transactions taking longer to complete with both occupiers and lenders seemingly being more cautious. This is adding months to deal timelines and is not only an issue for 50,000 sq ft plus industrial properties. “On a positive note, we are seeing headline rents for prime space continue to increase. The final 42,000 sq ft unit on Phase 3, Indurent Park, Newport, has been let for a new estate headline rent.”

The Knight Frank report revealed that availability of large industrial units in Wales stood at approximately 5.2 million sq ft, the same as for the previous quarter. Of that space, 16 per cent is represented by the 850,000 sq ft Wilko portfolio at Magor, which is rumoured to be under offer to a Data Centre operator.

Neil Francis said:

“Grade A space is still limited and of the available large units in South Wales, both the 52,000 sq ft RYB 1 at Ebbw Vale and the 105,000 sq ft Unit 10 at Indurent Park, Newport, are under offer and due to complete in Q4. “Looking ahead, the Avara Foods site in Abergavenny has also been launched to the market. This 125,000 sq ft facility benefits from generous expansion potential and it has attracted strong interest from both occupiers and investors. Best bids were invited and it will sell for well over the guide price, a reflection of the continued demand for well-located freehold properties that offer the opportunity to sub divide, refurbish and develop.”

Commenting on the secondary accommodation sector Neil Francis said there was a definite shortage of good quality space close to the M4.