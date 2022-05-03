Welsh Industrial Property Slows in South Wales Despite Strong Performance in North Wales

Welsh industrial property take-up in the first quarter of 2022 showed a slower start in South Wales but positive activity in North Wales, according to the latest research from property consultancy Knight Frank.

The five transactions for property over 50,000 sq ft in size in Q1 totalled 326,000 sq ft, down from 492,000 sq ft in Q1 2021, with four of the deals being freehold and one leasehold.

Neil Francis, head of Logistics & Industrial at Knight Frank in Cardiff, said:

“Encouragingly, three of the five deals were for property in North Wales. In South Wales it was a slower start than last year as the ongoing high demand continued to reduce availability. “Overall total availability across Wales is 4 million sq ft but Ford in Bridgend accounts for 1.6 million sq ft of this. Currently, of the 25 properties in Wales over 50,000 sq ft that are available only seven are openly for sale. “The strong demand for high quality industrial property has a dual impact, reducing availability but also encouraging developers to undertake new-build projects. In North Wales this is evident at Wrexham Industrial Estate where online retailer Net World Sports has started work on a new £25m 411,000 sq ft warehouse and office. There are also market rumours of a 144,000 sq ft pre-let on the same estate.”

New-build projects in South Wales includes Trebor’s speculative industrial scheme of 46,100 sq ft on Pencoed Technology Park, and the acquisition by Cubex of a 9.5 acre site at Magor, where it is developing a Grade A 160,000 sq ft logistics unit, already rumoured to be under offer. The Welsh Government is also to develop a 50,000 sq ft industrial unit in Ebbw Vale.

Neil Francis commented: