Welsh Food & Drink Producers to Head for Farm Shop & Deli Show

Wales will be represented this month by a large group of food and drink producers at one of the UK’s most important trade events, the Farm Shop & Deli Show 2023.

To be held at the NEC in Birmingham, the Farm Shop & Deli Show is the UK’s premier event for the specialist retail sector. The Farm Shop & Deli Show is the place to showcase the latest products and services and the venue for the keenly contested Farm Shop & Deli Awards.

The 31-strong group of Welsh companies includes food and drink producers of all sizes – from established companies to growing young enterprises – and they will be exhibiting under the joint auspices of the Welsh Government’s Food & Drink Wales Fine Food Cluster and Cywain.

Many producers will take the opportunity to highlight new products to an audience eager to see the latest culinary innovations. Among the new products on show will be vodka, sauces, preserves, mead, vegan fudge, and kombucha.

Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd said:

“The Farm Shop & Deli Show is an important event for the Welsh food and drink industry. “Once again, Wales will be represented by companies showcasing their high quality products, and I am sure the array and diversity of Welsh food and drink on display will attract interest from buyers looking for excellence and originality. “I wish all of the producers attending from Wales a successful event.”

The Food and Drink Wales Fine Food Cluster provides a platform for ambitious Welsh food and drink businesses to work together.

In addition to collaborating before and during the show, the Cluster members exhibiting at Farm Shop & Deli will continue to work together post-event to develop their sales across the UK.

The Cluster is facilitated by Cywain, a project that works with food and drink producers across Wales, helping them grow and develop their businesses with support in various areas, including test trading, marketing, brand development, and finance.

Four ‘micro’ producers will be highlighted daily on the Cywain stand (L270), where the products will range from coffee, spirits, fermented foods and PGI-designated Carmarthen Ham to bespoke printed chocolates, brownies, patisserie, preserves and pasta.

The 19 Fine Food Cluster companies will be found on stands M270, N270 and P270, and among the featured products will be cheeses, bakery products, waffles, coffee, single estate tea, sauces, world foods, honey, preserves, spreads, condiments, rape seed oil, preserves, fudge, chocolate, spirits, mead and beer.

Ynyr Roberts, Cywain’s Marketing and Events Team Leader, said:

“With more than 30 Fine Food Cluster members and Cywain producers attending Farm Shop & Deli, Wales will have a strong presence at one of the most important trade events in the food and drink calendar. “It is vital that Welsh producers have access to events such as the Farm Shop & Deli where they can not only promote their products but reinforce Wales’ reputation for quality and innovative food and drink.”

Also, running directly adjacent to the Farm Shop & Deli Show is its sister event, Food & Drink Expo 2023, where the Welsh Government (stands P250 & P260) will host nine of Wales’ larger companies and well-known brands that produce goods such as cheese, chutneys, ice cream, desserts, non-alcoholic drinks, alcoholic drinks, sea salt, bottled water, chocolate, biscuits, bacon, gammon, meatballs, sausages, chipolatas, and burgers.