Welsh Firm Ramps up Production of Life-saving Devices to Support NHS

Flexicare Medical Limited, in Mountain Ash, is increasing production of lifesaving devices such as ventilator breathing systems, humidifiers, and resuscitators to support the NHS.

The company has established a 24/7 operation at its main manufacturing facility to meet the current demand. More production staff have been added to assembly lines, several shift patterns have been introduced, and new machines have been commissioned by the firm.

In addition, Flexicare has already delivered breathing ventilators from its test laboratory to hospitals in South Wales to help patients who need them.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:

“Flexicare is taking important steps to respond to this public health emergency. “Its expertise will help to save lives here in Wales and around the world. I want to thank everyone at the firm for their efforts and encourage more companies to follow suit. By working together we will ensure the NHS has the equipment it needs to respond to this pandemic.”

Flexicare managing director Hash Poormand said: