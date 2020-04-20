Welsh Firm Ramps up Production of Life-saving Devices to Support NHS

Flexicare Medical Limited, in Mountain Ash, is increasing production of lifesaving devices such as ventilator breathing systems, humidifiers, and resuscitators to support the NHS.
The company has established a 24/7 operation at its main manufacturing facility to meet the current demand. More production staff have been added to assembly lines, several shift patterns have been introduced, and new machines have been commissioned by the firm.
In addition, Flexicare has already delivered breathing ventilators from its test laboratory to hospitals in South Wales to help patients who need them.
Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:
“Flexicare is taking important steps to respond to this public health emergency.
“Its expertise will help to save lives here in Wales and around the world. I want to thank everyone at the firm for their efforts and encourage more companies to follow suit. By working together we will ensure the NHS has the equipment it needs to respond to this pandemic.”
Flexicare managing director Hash Poormand said:
“Our fantastic Flexicare team is going above and beyond to do what we can to help healthcare professionals around the world during these challenging times. I speak for the entire Flexicare team in saying a huge thank you to the critical workers who are working so hard to keep us all safe and well.
“We have always felt humbled by what clinicians are doing daily to save patients’ lives, but now more so than ever, and we will continue to support to the best of our abilities, as we have done so for the last 30 years.”