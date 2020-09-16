Welsh Firm Named Most Innovative Cyber Security Company in UK



Wolfberry Cyber Limited was awarded Most Innovative Cyber Security Company by the Corporate LiveWire judges, who were particularly impressed by their VIPER VS technology.

The Innovation Awards has identified the pioneers, ground-breakers, trailblazers and outof the-box thinkers from the corporate world. Each of the award-winners have changed the world in some way, both in large and small quantities by creating new technologies, setting new trends and evolving industry standards over the past 12 months.

Judge Andrew Walsh said: “With their innovative VIPER VS technology, Wolfberry has made a huge difference to the world of cyber security.”

23,182 nominations were received by the awards team at Corporate LiveWire from 32 countries around the world. Winners were chosen for industry recognition, innovative use of technology, marketing & branding, service excellence and ethical practice.

Wolfberry CEO Damon Rands said: