Welsh Firm Dedicates its Llanelli Factory to Making Hand Sanitiser

Super-strength hand sanitisers are rolling off the production line as a Welsh business helps battle the coronavirus pandemic.

BCB International has dedicated its Llanelli factory to making high-strength Dr Brown’s Hand Sanitiser with 80% alcohol, which kills all viruses including COVID-19.

Working on shifts around the clock, BCB is working to support the country’s heroes in the NHS, police, fire and rescue services and defence forces as they fight the killer disease.

An extra 30 staff have been recruited to deliver the potentially lifesaving product.

BCB International Managing Director, Andrew Howell said:

“COVID-19 is an on-going battle for the UK, and our world. “We are all doing what we can to win it by supporting our courageous and hard-working first responders and health professionals. We are all in this together, and we will come through it together.”

BCB has been supported by a £100,000 investment from Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE to aid expansion.

Glyn Thomas, UKSE Manager in Wales said:

“We have worked with BCB over many years and helped them to grow at crucial moments in their development. “We are delighted that they are able to play such a useful role in helping the country at this difficult time.”

BCB has factories in Llanelli and Cardiff. It was established after the Second World War, but its roots go back to themid-19th Century. Now BCB is one of Wales’ leading innovating companies with an impressive list of imaginative products over its long history.

BCB designs, manufactures and sells a huge variety of equipment for military, police, survival and protection use and has a wide range of clients in the UK and overseas.