Welsh Building Consultancy Expands to London and Targets ESG-Driven Growth

A Cardiff-headquartered development, project and cost management consultancy has opened a new base in London, after experiencing significant sales growth during 2021.

TC Consult, which celebrated its 15th anniversary last month, has expanded its footprint into the UK capital for the first time by securing office and meeting space in Hoxton, central London, as part of its growth strategy to become a leading UK development and construction consultancy by 2025.

The firm’s expansion comes on the back of a 50% increase in sales in 2021, including securing a five-year contract with a national heritage public sector client to deliver approximately £33m worth of construction. Other wins include delivering quantity surveying and cost management services to Unite the union on its £3 million office in Dagenham, and providing development and project management, quantity surveying and construction, design and management (CDM) services for an extension of double Michelin-starred Restaurant Story, near Tower Bridge.

“If you are looking to grow, you simply can’t ignore London, which is proving a more buoyant market than many others in the UK,” said David Champs, who, along with Paul Tambini, founded the company. “Fresh data published by Property Week (February 2022) says central London office markets are showing strong growth, so having an office in the city is essential to help us grow our business, providing a vibrant base for our staff, who are working on projects throughout the UK, but driven from London.”

The firm anticipates that staff numbers will increase as a result of the new office space, increasing its UK team from 12 to 20 within the next three years. TC Consult will use the new office on a flexible basis with the expectation that three members of staff will be based in London on a hybrid working model, in 2022.

Another factor fuelling the firm’s growth is the increasing demand for ESG (environmental, social and governance) property investment. TC Consult has built a consultant network that includes experts in sustainable, decarbonised design and carbon reduction, enabling the business to take a lead in this rapidly evolving market.

“Organisations are interested in committing to tangible carbon reduction targets more than ever before. We realise that city property investment funds will be seeking more comfort from developers that they have consultants who can expertly steer their projects through to net zero accreditation. As a company, we are already committed to becoming fully carbon neutral in our own operations, but in 2022 we expect to be helping many of our clients to meet their ESG commitments through our evolved development consultancy,” said Champs.

TC Consult was established in 2007 by co-founders Paul Tambini and David Champs. It currently employs 12 staff from its Cardiff headquarters located in the Old Coach House at the entrance to the city’s Sophia Gardens. It advises a diverse portfolio of clients including Aston Martin Lagonda, 3M PLC and National Museum Wales, as well as working on projects as far afield as Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds and Loughborough.