Welsh Accountancy Firm Celebrates Record Number of Promotions

Leading independent accountancy firm, Bevan Buckland LLP, has seen a record number of promotions across its Swansea and Cowbridge offices – with 21 members of staff stepping into new, senior roles as the firm continues its ambitious growth plans.

19 members of staff from the Swansea office have moved into more senior positions, and three Cowbridge-based employees have also been promoted including Andrew Knott and Jack Parker, both transitioning from Senior Executive to Associate Directors to head up the Cowbridge office.

The promotions come at a time of increasing growth and development for the firm, which has also recently taken on a number of new trainees from schools and universities in the local area.

Based in Swansea, with office locations in Haverfordwest, Pembroke, Carmarthen and Cowbridge, these promotions also reflect Bevan Buckland’s commitment to developing internal talent and investing in its people; 10 of the 21 members of staff receiving promotions have been with the firm since they accepted training contracts, demonstrating the firm’s dedication to staff retention and promoting from within.

Vanessa Thomas-Parry, COO of Bevan Buckland LLP, said:

“following our string of senior promotions back in November 2022, we’re delighted to recognise and celebrate the hard work of our staff members in early and middle career stages. “Although the last few years have posed a challenge for the business, and for the industry as a whole, we’re proud to be in such a strong position – and investing in future talent is one of the most important steps we can take to drive further business development and strengthen the firm for future challenges and success. “We firmly believe in the importance of recruiting and retaining local talent, supporting aspiring accountants to develop their skills and follow a rewarding, challenging path towards qualification and beyond. We aim to retain as many of our trainees as possible, and we’re thrilled to see that staff members are choosing to stay and continue their careers with Bevan Buckland. “Whether going from trainee to associate or moving up towards more senior, executive roles, these recent promotions celebrate the success of valued members of the team.”

In 2022, Bevan Buckland was named as one of the top 30 mid-tier accountancy practices in the UK and one of the top 100 UK accountancy firms by leading publication Accountancy Age.

Bevan Buckland LLP specialises in business and personal finance, with particular expertise in tax services and strategic advice to several sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, creative industries, property and construction, renewable energy, medical research, professional services and the third sector.