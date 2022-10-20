Weekly Childcare Costing Some Parents More Than Half of Their Take-Home Pay

Earlier this year, BITC research conducted by Ipsos, found that nearly six out of ten women (58%) say caring responsibilities have stopped them applying for promotion or a new job, and one in five (19%) have left a job because it was too hard to balance work and care.

The research also found that one in three (32%) Black, Asian, Mixed Race and other ethnically diverse people have left or considered leaving a job due to a lack of flexibility compared with one in five (21%) white people.

BITC’s work in communities covers many areas including understanding and addressing the barriers that are stopping people from gaining employment. BITC currently works in a number of areas including Newport, Rochdale, Bradford, Coventry, Norwich, Sheffield, and Blackpool.

In these areas, the cost of childcare is equally as high. For example, the median weekly take-home pay in Rochdale is £374. For working parents in Rochdale, it costs £238 per week to send one child under two to nursery full-time, which works out as 64% of one parent’s weekly take-home pay. Across other areas, the cost to send one child under two to nursery full-time when compared to median take-home pay equates to:

In Bradford, the median weekly take-home pay is £386, with full-time nursery costing £242 a week or 63% of one parent’s weekly take-home pay,

In Coventry, the median weekly take-home pay is £412, with full-time nursery costing £267 a week or 65% of one parent’s take-home pay.

In Sheffield, the median weekly take-home pay is £404, with full-time nursery costing £242 a week or 60% of one parent’s weekly take-home pay.

In Newport, the median weekly take-home pay is £396, with full-time nursery costing £247 a week or 62% of one parent’s weekly take-home pay.

In Blackpool, the median weekly take-home pay is £344, with full-time nursery costing £238 a week or 69% of one parent’s weekly take-home pay.

In Norwich, the median weekly take-home pay is £408, with full-time nursery costing £304 a week or 74% of one parent’s weekly take-home pay.

Katy Neep, Gender Director at Business in the Community, said: