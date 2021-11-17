Warning for HR and Business Leaders as Burnout Support Soars by 221%

Findings come alongside reports that nearly half of UK employees have suffered from excessive stress over the last year, leading to 10% leaving their jobs

Experts are warning that we’re seeing a ‘burnout build-up’ for employees, which is likely to grow as we move into the winter months. The last three months have seen a 221% spike in searches for ‘signs of burnout’, according to Google search data*.

This is the culmination of a year of heightened risk of burnout among employees, with the latest data showing a 31% overall increase in searches for ‘signs of burnout’ over the last 12 months – when compared to the previous year.

Ahead of National Stress Awareness Day 2021, experts are now urging HR and leadership teams to turn their attention to this issue, particularly as winter approaches; it’s a time of year when mental health concerns often surge.

Excessive stress is considered to be a major predictor of burnout and other mental health impacts. A recent mental health and employee stress study, speaking to employees from over 500 companies in the UK, found that almost half of employees in the UK (47%) experienced excessive stress at work in the past year. And this is becoming a big challenge for employers trying to retain their employees, since one in eight have considered leaving their current job due to excessive work-related stress. In fact, 1 in 10 have actually quit in the last 12 months for this reason.

The research also uncovered some of the biggest impacts of excessive stress. Prominent effects described were an inability to sleep (reported by 41%), physical health impacts (30%) and withdrawal from social interactions and relationships (26%).

Richard Holmes, director of wellbeing at Westfield Health, says:

“Burnout is a state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. Pressure at work is usually the main culprit and when budgets are tight and teams are small, people often find themselves with multiple roles and heavy workloads, piling on the stress. “Policies like turning off email servers outside of working hours helps ring-fence valuable recovery time. Mental health first aid training can also help managers spot the signs or triggers and put preventions in place.”

What can HR teams do to tackle excessive stress?

When employees were asked about the support received from their workplace, one in every eight employees felt they didn’t receive the required support.

In terms of the factors affecting stress levels, 26% of employees reported that the greatest cause of excessive stress in their job role was an unmanageable workload. This was followed by financial concerns, with 24% saying the excessive stress was a result of inadequate pay, which left them struggling to keep up with their bills. Dissatisfaction with employers and managers was also a significant contributing factor, with 18% of employees saying that management was poor or lacking, and 17% describing a lack of support from their company.

Claire Brown, qualified life and career coach, says: