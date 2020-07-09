Wanted: Creative Minds to Re-Imagine Swansea Market Zone

Interior design specialists are being sought to re-model a key area of Swansea Market.

Companies can now bid for work that will transform the venue’s central casual area into a new destination for people to meet, greet, eat and enjoy events.

It’s part of a £439,000 improvement project at the city centre hub, named Britain's best large indoor market this year in the Great British Market Awards.

Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council's cabinet member for investment, regeneration and tourism, said:

“We want to keep the market’s great appeal and make it even more attractive for future generations. “By enhancing the large area that now hosts casual trading tables we’ll see more people want to visit and spend time there. “This will be an exciting improvement and I expect a good number of experienced interior design companies to show interest. “These are exciting times for Swansea city centre as its regeneration creates a place for people to live, work and enjoy. Hundreds of millions of pounds is being invested here by the council, its partners and private business.”

The casual area upgrade is mainly about creating a multi-use communal area for seating, meeting, greeting, eating and events.

The design will be functional, attractive and will create a landmark feature with a green theme. The closing date for businesses to apply for the work tender is July 8.

The successful bidder will take into account government guidelines and restrictions as they are updated in light of the pandemic.

The wider work at the venue will bring public toilets, free public Wi-Fi, new interactive LED signs and improved entrances. Work began this summer.

The plan is to maximise the market’s future trading potential and to ensure it continues to play a pivotal role in the promotion of Swansea city centre as a retailing and leisure destination.

This scheme, and Swansea’s wider regeneration programme, will support the local economy’s recovery in the post-pandemic years.

The market, managed by the council, is the permanent home to more than 100 businesses, hosts casual traders and events.

It is open to the public six days a week and a number of traders offer delivery services to help the local community through the coronavirus crisis.

It will continue to host events such as the popular vegan mini-market. Casual traders will continue to be accommodated.

Work tender: www.bit.ly/MarketCasualTender

For more information please visit: www.swanseaindoormarket.co.uk