Wales Tech Week Announces FinTech Wales as Fintech Zone Partner

FinTech Wales will be joining Wales Tech Week as its official fintech zone partner, summit creator Technology Connected has announced.

The collaboration aims to showcase the remarkable Welsh innovation and technological capability within the fintech sector. A key driver for the Wales Tech Week summit, a physical and online event that takes place in Newport in October, is to platform the breadth and depth of Welsh expertise, which includes highlighting the impressive innovation and growth of the fintech sector in Wales.

As a key partner of Wales Tech Week, FinTech Wales recognises the summit’s potential to promote Welsh companies globally, highlight the strength of the fintech ecosystem in Wales, create opportunities for entrepreneurs, and attract and cultivate new talent.

Speaking about the strength of the fintech sector in Wales, Sarah Williams-Gardener emphasised,

“Wales’ fintech ecosystem boasts an unbeatable combination of the most innovative and collaborative organisations and professionals. The fintech services and solutions being created and delivered from Wales are making a difference to companies and individuals all over the world, every single day, and it’s our role to be louder and prouder of such achievements. “We’re proud to partner with Wales Tech Week to demonstrate what Wales’ Tech ecosystem can offer to startups, scaling businesses, investors and individuals looking for some of the most rewarding careers. Wales is known for offering the most collaborative ecosystems, and what better way to demonstrate this than to collaborate with other leading tech clusters to showcase how amazing Wales is.”

Wales has firmly established itself as a strong player in the UK fintech scene, with a diverse range of businesses and a supportive ecosystem. FinTech Wales is an independent members’ association and the champion of the fintech and financial services industry in Wales. Led by CEO Sarah Williams-Gardener, the organisation brings together entrepreneurs, businesses of all sizes, technology suppliers, innovators, universities, and public sector bodies. Their goal is to foster an ecosystem that attracts and nurtures fintech companies, ultimately positioning Wales as a leading pillar in the global fintech community.

Thanks to programmes like the FinTech Wales Foundry and the collaborative ecosystem in Wales, the country is witnessing growth in exciting fintech home grown and incoming startups.

Technology Connected managing director Avril Lewis said:

“We created and designed Wales Tech Week in recognition of the impact of technology on society, the environment and the country’s economy. “It has the potential to disrupt sectors, opening up dynamic new opportunities. Adopting new and enabling technologies is pivotal to transforming the performance of many businesses and organisations. A strong, expanding tech sector and the widespread adoption of innovative technologies combine to fuel greater economic growth. “There are many great examples of Welsh innovation, and as a country we have particular strengths in certain technology sectors. That includes fintech, so I’m delighted that FinTech Wales are joining us as a partner. Wales Tech Week is ‘where tech meets opportunity’, and what the fintech ecosystem in Wales is achieving is a fantastic illustration of this.”

Wales Tech Week is set to champion Welsh technologies on a global stage and facilitate organisations and professionals in keeping up to speed with technological advances and preparing for the future.

The summit’s agenda in October will feature exhibitors, demonstration zones, a dedicated “Startup Alley”, a Pitch Platform, expert panels and speakers, international link-ups, and a dedicated “Talent4tech” event catering to tech-curious students and workers.

Wales Tech Week takes place in person at the International Convention Centre in Newport from 16-18 October 2023. There are still some opportunities available for exhibitors or visitors can register for free tickets at walestechweek.com.

Contact:

For more details contact [email protected]