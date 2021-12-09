Wales Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year

Wales entrepreneur named Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year at national awards

Denbighshire-based business founder Claire Copeman has been named as Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year for Wales at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

In partnership with Starling Bank, the ceremony was held at Grosvenor House in London last month and saw 159 entrepreneurs across the UK recognised for their entrepreneurial stories and achievements over the last year.

Adventure Tours UK launched with the aim of inspiring and enabling travellers from around the world to discover adventure in Wales’ wild spaces. And to do this whilst creating a positive impact within the communities and environments they visit. The first UK inbound tour operator to carbon label their trips, their small group adventure holidays include multi activity breaks, hiking holidays and wild wellness retreats.

The judging panel said that Claire was a worthy winner:

“To have grown so much during a period of national lockdowns is incredible. That has been possible thanks to Claire's tenacity and entrepreneurial drive. We wish her all the very best!”

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards launched in 2012 to celebrate the best of British enterprise, inviting founders from across the UK to apply with their entrepreneurial success stories.

This year, after having to hold the awards virtually in 2020, the organisers brought together all eight of their regional shortlists for the first time, with a guest list of 1,200 entrepreneurs, judges, mentors, investors and partners invited to the London celebration.

Over the last decade, the Awards has celebrated some household names including Julie Deane OBE of Cambridge Satchel Co, Alan and Juliet Barratt of Grenade and Shaun Pulfrey of Tangle Teezer. Its most recent headline-grabbing success story is its previous winner, and speaker at this year's event, Steven Bartlett, who in May was announced as the youngest ever Dragon on BBC’s Dragons Den.

The awards were judged by a panel of industry experts and leaders of influential UK businesses, including some of the prize winners from previous years.

Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, spoke highly of the entrepreneurial talent coming out of this year’s cohort:

“It was fantastic to hear so many inspiring business stories after a difficult few years, and even better to have been able to invite all of our finalists to the in-person ceremony and celebrate together. “With more than 1,200 attending, the evening was a real snapshot of the UK economy. The winners were thoroughly deserving, overcoming some stiff competition from their fellow finalists, and we look forward to welcoming them into our alumni community and seeing what they do next. It’s always exciting to watch our previous winners go on to achieve amazing things and I don’t expect any less from this year’s award recipients, who we will support all the way.”

Anne Boden MBE, founder of Starling Bank, headline partner of the Awards, said:

“It is fantastic to see these worthy individuals being celebrated through these awards. We wish all the shortlisted businesses the best of luck with their future endeavours during these changing times.”

Guests also heard the story of Phones4U founder, John Caudwell, as he announced a new award category and partnership between the Great British Entrepreneur Awards and his charity, Caudwell Children.

John said: