Wales Rural Vision Podcast Series – Episode 8 – The Welsh Language and Rural Development

This series of podcasts discusses key challenges facing rural Wales and priorities for policy identified in the Rural Vision for Wales produced by the WLGA Rural Forum in collaboration with the Centre for Welsh Politics and Society at Aberystwyth University as part of the Horizon 2020 ROBUST project.

Rural Wales is considered to be the heartland of the Welsh language and the language and its culture are central to community life in much of the region. However, the number of Welsh speakers in rural communities in much of north and west Wales is decreasing, with the out-migration of young people, in-migration by non-Welsh speaking newcomers, a lack of employment opportunities, and pressures on affordable housing all contributing factors.

Carwyn Jones is joined by guests Cllr Ellen ap Gwynn, Leader, Ceredigion County Council, Alun Jones, Chief Executive, Menter a Busnes and Wynfford James, Sgema Cyf and Chair, Arsyllfa, to discuss focus on the Welsh language in rural Wales.