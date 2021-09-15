Wales Rural Vision Podcast Series Episode 5 – Smart and Thriving Rural Towns

This series of podcasts discusses key challenges facing rural Wales and priorities for policy identified in the Rural Vision for Wales produced by the WLGA Rural Forum in collaboration with the Centre for Welsh Politics and Society at Aberystwyth University as part of the Horizon 2020 ROBUST project.

The fifth episode sees host Prof Carwyn Jones joined by guests Ben Cottam, Head of the Federation of Small Businesses Wales Auriol Miller, Director, Institute of Welsh Affairs, Prof. and Michael Woods, Aberystwyth University, to focus on small and medium-sized towns in rural Wales and their role in the future development of rural areas. Many towns have faced a difficult period in recent years, with contracting retail sectors, the loss of facilities and services such as banks or libraries, and the withdrawal of major employers. This podcast episode asks how small towns can regain their historic role as the linchpins of the rural economy and society, what the future small town high street might look like, and how new digital technologies can help.