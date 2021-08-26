Wales Rural Vision Podcast Series Episode 3 – Skills and Entrepreneurship for the Future Rural Economy

This series of podcasts discusses key challenges facing rural Wales and priorities for policy identified in the Rural Vision for Wales produced by the WLGA Rural Forum in collaboration with the Centre for Welsh Politics and Society at Aberystwyth University as part of the Horizon 2020 ROBUST project.

Hosted by Professor Carwyn Jones, and joined by guests Cllr Emlyn Dole, Leader, Carmarthenshire County Council, Dr Wyn Morris, Senior Lecturer at Aberystwyth Business School and Co-ordinator of GRAIN, and Jade Owen, Project Officer, Llwyddo’n Lleol 2050, Menter Môn, this third episode will focus on developing skills and promoting entrepreneurship for the future rural economy.

Studies have identified a ‘skills gap’ in rural areas, between the requirements of businesses and the training and qualifications of the local workforce and a transition to new economic areas, such as in the green economy and bio-economy will bring further challenges. Equally, the out-migration of young people from rural areas of Wales is fuelled in part by a perceived absence of appropriate jobs. With self-employment and micro-businesses important in the structure of the economy of rural Wales, entrepreneurship is also critical and could provide a means for young people to build careers in their home area, but knowing how to get started can be an obstacle.

This episode is recorded in Welsh