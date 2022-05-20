Wales’ Most Inspirational Built Projects Revealed at RICS Awards

The winners of the RICS Awards 2022 in Wales have been revealed and some of the most impressive recent building projects from the local area are on the list.

The winning projects, which include a primary school and commercial property were judged across four categories, community benefit, commercial development, public sector, and refurbishment/revitalisation.

Winners in Wales

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

The regional winners have now been shortlisted in the national awards, taking place in October, and will compete at the national RICS Awards Grand Final.

Geraint Evans FRICS, Chair of the judging panel, said:

“These winning projects are a true testament to the hard work of property professionals in Wales. The pandemic has led to the industry facing much uncertainty and challenging conditions, but we were delighted, and very proud, to see such innovative building projects appearing across our cities and towns. “The teams behind them have worked tirelessly and with incredible vision to create projects which provide tremendous benefit across a diverse range of areas. Through collaborating with other professionals, local surveyors have shown that they have the talent to deliver exemplary and, in many cases, world-class built projects.” “The RICS is elated to recognise skills and dedication that the teams behind these projects had in ensuring successful delivery and making a positive impact across Wales.”

Further information is available at: RICS Awards UK