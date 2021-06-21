Wales Launches New Dedicated Photonics Network

Wales has today launched a new dedicated Photonics network and leadership council, Photonics Connected, as part of the global Wales Tech Week event taking place this week from today (21st June) – 25th June.

The launch of Photonics Connected sees senior figures from some of the world’s largest and most influential technology businesses come together to identify new opportunities to collaborate, connect and expand Wales’ £700 million photonics industry, acting as act as a ‘go-to’ network for organisations within Wales and the UK.

Alongside the launch of the new network, Wales has also established its first Photonics Leadership Council, which will work to unite the industry and provide a unified voice for the sector in Wales, to create a global brand of Welsh photonics.

Drawing on the expertise of its members, the Council will utilise its collective knowledge and influence, to unite, champion and promote photonics across Wales and throughout the wider global marketplace, with members acting as ambassadors for the industry actively leading, influencing and advising to expand the network and its global reach.

The Council launches with experts from UK technology, academia and business support services who are passionate about shaping a positive future of the photonics industry. Its founding members are:

Louise Jones – Knowledge Transfer Manager at KTN & Photonics Leadership Council Chair

Caroline Gray – Professor of Enterprise, Engagement and Knowledge Transfer at Wrexham Glyndŵr University & Director of the Centre for Photonics Excellence (CPE)

Avril Lewis MBE – managing director of Technology Connected

Howard Rupprecht- Director of Strategic Development (Europe) at Rockley Photonics

John Lincoln – Director at Harlin & Chief Executive of the Photonics Leadership Group (PLG)

The announcement of the new organisation was unveiled as part of a dedicated photonics industry day at Wales Tech Week on 21st June, an international festival created to showcase the Welsh technology industry on a global stage.

The day features a range of talks and showcase sessions for the photonics industry, including a panel session with the newly formed Photonics Leadership Council, and two keynote talks from John Lincoln, Chief Executive of the Photonics Leadership Group, and Dr Andrew Rickman OBE Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rockley Photonics.

The launch of the organisation marks the country’s largest formal commitment to the future of the photonics industry to date and builds on the foundations of the Welsh Optoelectronics Forum, which has operated since 1996.

There are currently an estimated 69,000 people working within the UK’s growing £13.5bn photonics sector, which has seen a growth of roughly 9% over the past 2 years. The photonics industry currently employs roughly 4,000 people within Wales, with the organisations mission being to grow this figure.

Avril Lewis MBE, managing director of Technology Connected and founding member of Photonics Connected said:

“Photonics is one of the most innovative, cutting edge and exciting strands of technology, and its adoption and growth will be fundamental in meeting the challenges faced by our world in years to come. “From our aging society, how we process and utilize data, and critically how we tackle sustainability, clean growth and transport, the photonics industry is shaping, changing and enabling our world, economy and society. “With the launch of Photonics Connected and the formation of the first-ever Photonics Leadership Council, our hope is that we can drive collaboration, learning and adoption throughout the UK and beyond, creating both a brighter future through photonics and helping to establish a global export brand.”

To view the full agenda for Wales Tech Week running from 21st -25th June, please visit the Wales Tech Week website.