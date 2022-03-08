Wales’ HR Anchor Expands Its Team as it Celebrates Second Birthday

A North Wales-based HR consultancy is continuing its rapid expansion as it celebrates its second birthday.

HR Anchor has moved to a new head office and recruited employment support executive Megan Bell, taking the team to seven.

The company, which is now based at Morfa Hall in Rhyl, is on course to double its turnover this year to more than £250,000 following the growth in client numbers to more than 55 businesses in Wales, the UK and internationally.

HR Anchor is headed up by Managing Director Elissa Thursfield, supported by Solicitor Advocate Jaimie Whiteley, HR specialist Rachel Kelleher, HR Administrator Sophie Mamaladze, Sales and Marketing Executive Victoria Panagakis and HR Consultant Alison Dean.

Clients include a global eCommerce technology business, Hurricane Modular Commerce, popular online fashion brand, Never Fully Dressed, as well as fast-growing Welsh businesses, construction firm Hollingsworth Group, hot tub retailer UK Leisure Living, recruiter GO2 People and the Jigsaw Education Group.

The company has also launched a new employee experience initiative with a range of benefits for staff. They include ‘Be Your Best Self’ Days giving colleagues the opportunity to take time out to attend events such as a child’s first day at school or a special anniversary.

There is also a strong focus on ‘giving back’ with staff selecting an official charity and actively supporting various events and activities throughout the year, including the sponsorship of Abergele Rugby Club.

HR Anchor provides clients with the complete range of HR and employment law services and is the sister company of leading North Wales law firm Gamlins Law.

It recently introduced a dedicated HR Management System to enable clients to manage their workforce through one online portal.

The totally secure system includes quick access to a range of HR tools, employee records, holiday and absence planner, employee wellbeing and Covid-19 compliance features.

Elissa Thursfield, Managing Director of HR Anchor, said: