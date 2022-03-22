Wales’ Event industry is back in action after an extremely difficult time for the sector over the last two years. Finally, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

This month also sees the revival of the monthly networking event for this sector – the Event Organisers Wales Network – which will celebrate the industry coming through the other side and looking to the future.

These events bring together people from across South Wales who are involved in running meetings and events, as well as organisations that support the industry. Attendees hear from speakers and take part in a panel discussion, as well as networking over nibbles.

An important subject for the sector at present is recruitment. During the pandemic, so many experienced event professionals left the industry to secure work, because the event industry had to close. Now, with the industry back open, organisations are struggling to attract people back into event jobs. Kate O’Neill, an experienced training consultant, will be one of the event speakers at this month’s event (31 March, 2pm). She will be discussing how to be inventive with recruitment for the event industry, thinking about where the ‘target market' is and ways to attract talented staff.

The event will also see Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, Assistant Pro Vice-Chancellor for Enterprise at the University of South Wales, chat about how he has recently scaled up his ‘Wales Start Up Awards project’ into a national event programme across the UK. He will talk through some of his finest moments running events, as well as some of the pitfalls he’s had to overcome, while being an active member of Wales’ event industry.

Hosted by TV and radio presenter MariClare Carey-Jones, and organised by Katrina Cinus, Conference and Events Manager at the University of South Wales, these events are an informal opportunity for key industry representative to come together, interact and share knowledge. All new attendees are very welcome.

To secure your place, register here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/296720889167