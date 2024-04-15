Wales Director of the Year Awards Shortlist Announced

IoD Wales has revealed the finalists for its Director of the Year Awards, with a shortlist featuring leaders representing a wide spectrum of organisations and sectors across Wales.
Winners of the prestigious awards, in partnership with Cardiff Business School, will be announced during a ceremony at ICC Wales, Newport on 17 May.
Richard Selby, Chair, IoD Wales said:
“We always look forward to the Director of the Year Awards and the opportunity to recognise and celebrate leaders across all industries and sectors in Wales.
“Businesses have endured another challenging year, so it’s wonderful to see so many high-calibre finalists named on the shortlist. The judging panel thoroughly enjoyed reading about the successful contribution businesses are making and how they are positively impacting Wales’ growth and development.
“Huge congratulations go to all those who have made the shortlist and best wishes to everyone for the final.”
This year’s finalists are:
Young Director of the Year – sponsored by Sony Technology Centre
- Cameron Reardon – CR Beauty
- Chris Whittaker – Platts Agriculture
- Robyn Walters – RWR Recruitment
- William Baird – Robertsons Solicitors
Director of the Year – Non Exec – sponsored by Pro Steel Engineering
- James Dunn – Disability Sport Wales
- Reg Cawthorne – The Bracken Trust
- Sameer Rahman – Football Association of Wales, Glamorgan Cricket and Principality Stadium
Director of the Year – Sustainability – sponsored by Welsh Government
- Dafydd Rosser – Freight Logistic Solutions
- Mark Loveridge – The Royal Mint
- Marten Lewis – Bluestone National Park Resort
- Stuart George – Bute Energy
- Ruth Marie Mackrodt – Wool Insulation Wales Ltd
Director of the Year – Skills Development – sponsored by Portal Training
- Genevieve Nock – New Directions
- Jeffrey Pugh – Pugh Computers Ltd
- Lisa Hand – ogi
- Stuart Davies-Jaynes – Bluestone National Park Resort
Director of the Year – Start-Up Business – sponsored by S’Investec
- Ben Allwright – ogi
- Caroline Smith – Smudged
- Jasper Smith – Purus Energy Ltd
- Jonathan Prescott – Cavefish
- Louise Smith – Welsh Perfumery
- Ruth Marie Mackrodt – Wool Insulation Wales
Director of the Year – Equity, Diversion & Inclusion
- Bernie Davies – Bernie Davies Global Ltd
- Franck Banza – The Centre for African Entrepreneurship
- Noel Mooney – Football Association of Wales
- Stuart Davies-Jaynes – Bluestone National Park Resort
Director of the Year – Public/Third Sector – sponsored by Buffoon Media
- Menai Owen-Jones – Latch the Welsh Childrens Cancer Charity
- Professor Uzo Iwobi CBE – Race Council Wales
- Rhian Mannings – 2Wish Cymru
- Russell Greenslade – Swansea BID
Director of the Year – International – sponsored by Halo Financial
- Ann Ellis – Mauve Group
- Dafydd Rosser – Freight Logistics Solutions
- Joanna Morgan – Radnor Preserves
Director of the Year – Innovation – sponsored by Copa Data UK
- Rebecca Rigby – Bluestone National Park Resort
- Sophie Mason – Thinkedi
- Stephen Christie – Agxio Limited
Director of the Year – SME up to £15m – sponsored by Development Bank of Wales
- Caroline Platt – Platts Agriculture
- Damon Rands – Pure Cyber
- Dorian Payne – Castell Group
- John Hannah – Project Delivery Success
- Mark Williams PLY – Limb Art
- Robert Lewis – Celtic Financial Planning
Professor Rachel Ashworth, Dean of Cardiff Business School, said:
“We’re so proud to sponsor this annual celebration of excellence in Welsh business leadership.
“Businesses of all kinds have continued to operate under the most challenging of circumstances. Despite these challenges, their leaders have remained focused on supporting their businesses to make significant societal and economic contributions to Wales and the world. A mission that we very much share as the Public Value Business School.”
For further information, or to book spaces at the IoD Wales Director of the Year Awards ceremony, contact [email protected]