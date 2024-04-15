Wales Director of the Year Awards Shortlist Announced

IoD Wales has revealed the finalists for its Director of the Year Awards, with a shortlist featuring leaders representing a wide spectrum of organisations and sectors across Wales.

Winners of the prestigious awards, in partnership with Cardiff Business School, will be announced during a ceremony at ICC Wales, Newport on 17 May.

Richard Selby, Chair, IoD Wales said:

“We always look forward to the Director of the Year Awards and the opportunity to recognise and celebrate leaders across all industries and sectors in Wales. “Businesses have endured another challenging year, so it’s wonderful to see so many high-calibre finalists named on the shortlist. The judging panel thoroughly enjoyed reading about the successful contribution businesses are making and how they are positively impacting Wales’ growth and development. “Huge congratulations go to all those who have made the shortlist and best wishes to everyone for the final.”

This year’s finalists are:

Young Director of the Year – sponsored by Sony Technology Centre

Cameron Reardon – CR Beauty

Chris Whittaker – Platts Agriculture

Robyn Walters – RWR Recruitment

William Baird – Robertsons Solicitors

Director of the Year – Non Exec – sponsored by Pro Steel Engineering

James Dunn – Disability Sport Wales

Reg Cawthorne – The Bracken Trust

Sameer Rahman – Football Association of Wales, Glamorgan Cricket and Principality Stadium

Director of the Year – Sustainability – sponsored by Welsh Government

Dafydd Rosser – Freight Logistic Solutions

Mark Loveridge – The Royal Mint

Marten Lewis – Bluestone National Park Resort

Stuart George – Bute Energy

Ruth Marie Mackrodt – Wool Insulation Wales Ltd

Director of the Year – Skills Development – sponsored by Portal Training

Genevieve Nock – New Directions

Jeffrey Pugh – Pugh Computers Ltd

Lisa Hand – ogi

Stuart Davies-Jaynes – Bluestone National Park Resort

Director of the Year – Start-Up Business – sponsored by S’Investec

Ben Allwright – ogi

Caroline Smith – Smudged

Jasper Smith – Purus Energy Ltd

Jonathan Prescott – Cavefish

Louise Smith – Welsh Perfumery

Ruth Marie Mackrodt – Wool Insulation Wales

Director of the Year – Equity, Diversion & Inclusion

Bernie Davies – Bernie Davies Global Ltd

Franck Banza – The Centre for African Entrepreneurship

Noel Mooney – Football Association of Wales

Stuart Davies-Jaynes – Bluestone National Park Resort

Director of the Year – Public/Third Sector – sponsored by Buffoon Media

Menai Owen-Jones – Latch the Welsh Childrens Cancer Charity

Professor Uzo Iwobi CBE – Race Council Wales

Rhian Mannings – 2Wish Cymru

Russell Greenslade – Swansea BID

Director of the Year – International – sponsored by Halo Financial

Ann Ellis – Mauve Group

Dafydd Rosser – Freight Logistics Solutions

Joanna Morgan – Radnor Preserves

Director of the Year – Innovation – sponsored by Copa Data UK

Rebecca Rigby – Bluestone National Park Resort

Sophie Mason – Thinkedi

Stephen Christie – Agxio Limited

Director of the Year – SME up to £15m – sponsored by Development Bank of Wales

Caroline Platt – Platts Agriculture

Damon Rands – Pure Cyber

Dorian Payne – Castell Group

John Hannah – Project Delivery Success

Mark Williams PLY – Limb Art

Robert Lewis – Celtic Financial Planning

Professor Rachel Ashworth, Dean of Cardiff Business School, said:

“We’re so proud to sponsor this annual celebration of excellence in Welsh business leadership. “Businesses of all kinds have continued to operate under the most challenging of circumstances. Despite these challenges, their leaders have remained focused on supporting their businesses to make significant societal and economic contributions to Wales and the world. A mission that we very much share as the Public Value Business School.”

For further information, or to book spaces at the IoD Wales Director of the Year Awards ceremony, contact [email protected]