Wales Coast Path Calls for Designs to Feature in New 10th Anniversary Merchandise Collection

Wales Coast Path has launched a brand-new, bespoke 10th anniversary merchandise collection — and is now calling on Welsh creatives to come forward with their very own commemorative designs, to be featured on future products.

The new collection, created by Promotional Warehouse, currently features a wide range of sustainable clothing and accessories, from t-shirts, hoodies and hats to pint glasses, tote bags and notebooks — each designed to be functional and reflective of the Wales Coast Path spirit.

With plans to introduce additional food and drink, jewellery and artwork ranges later in the year comes an opportunity for budding artists and designers to have their work featured on new products.

To be considered, entrants are encouraged to submit their designs — capturing their take on the Wales Coast Path — to [email protected] before midnight on 30 June. The winning entrant will be given the opportunity to collaborate with Promotional Warehouse on the creation of a bespoke range of products — with exact details of the partnership to be negotiated upon awarding the winner. Full details can be found on the Wales Coast Path website.

Designs can include anything from a quick sketch of a wave hitting the shores of Three Cliffs Bay, right through to a new take on the Path’s existing shell logo. All Wales Coast Path asks is that each design fits within the dimensions of a square.

Eve Nicholson, from the marketing team at Wales Coast Path, said:

“Since its official opening in 2012, the Wales Coast Path has established itself as a beacon of Wales’s natural beauty — so we were keen to commemorate this milestone with something tangible, for our visitors to keep through years to come. “But the 10th anniversary isn’t just about celebrating the Path — it’s about celebrating Wales as a whole, including its talented creatives whose work we’d love to see brought to life in the development of our merchandise collection. “What’s more, to protect the natural environment, the products use biodegradable and eco-friendly materials and packaging — and each purchase contributes towards the conservation of the 870-mile Path for future generations to enjoy.”

To explore the full merchandise collection, please visit: bit.ly/3t4soFL

To find out more about submitting a design entry, please visit: bit.ly/3NNrm8R