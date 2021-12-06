Wales Co-operative Centre Appoints New Director and Strengthens Consultancy Team

The Wales Co-operative Centre has announced the appointment of Dr Sarah Evans as Commercial Director, Marc Davies as Digital Lead Consultant and Adam Cox as Commercial Consultant on Social Value.

The newly formed consultancy team is designed to strengthen the strategic direction of the organisation’s commercial operations. The team are offering strategic business support, digital transformation and community impact consultancy to clients across Wales and the UK.

Dr Sarah Evans has been a consultant for Wales Co-operative Centre on several Welsh Government and public sector contracts, before recently being appointed Commercial Director. Previously a Senior Lecturer at North Wales University Business School, Sarah brings a wealth of experience in leadership, social enterprise research, public service transformation, alternative models of delivery and stakeholder engagement.

Recently appointed as Digital Lead Consultant, Marc Davies brings over 21 years’ experience of working in digital inclusion and enterprise support. After 15 years with Wales Co-operative Centre, Marc joins the consultancy team to lead the organisations strategic and development approach to the Welsh Government’s Digital Agenda. Marc’s specialist knowledge in service transformation will enable the Centre to support and guide private and public sector organisations along with charities and social enterprises.

Adam Cox joins the Wales Co-operative Centre as a Commercial Consultant with over 15 years’ experience in delivering community benefit and social value support for local authorities and the construction industry. Working with businesses across different sectors, Adam will guide organisations to help understand, measure and maximise social value within organisations and contracts alike.

Derek Walker, Chief Executive of the Wales Co-operative Centre, said:

“We are an agency that believes that the economy and society should work differently, in a way that puts people and planet first. It is a fantastic to see other organisations increasingly taking the same view and wanting to work with us to make positive change happen.”

Upon her appointment, Sarah Evans, Commercial Director commented: ~