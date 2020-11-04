Wales Climate Week: Renewable Energy Has Key Role in Recovery

New report shows good progress towards Wales’ ambitious renewables targets

Renewable energy has a key role to play in supporting the green recovery and responding to the climate emergency – that’s the message from Lesley Griffiths as a new report shows good progress towards meeting Wales’s ambitious renewable energy targets.

Published today as day two of Wales Climate Week gets underway, the Energy Generation 2019 report shows over half (51%) of Wales’ energy needs are met from renewables and Wales is 83% of the way towards meeting its local ownership target of 1GW by 2030 – with 825 MW of renewable energy capacity in local ownership.

The report also showed:

Approximately two thirds of renewable electricity generated in Wales comes from wind;

In 2019, there were 72,841 renewable energy projects in Wales, 3,841 more than in 2018.

94% of renewable energy projects (68,560) in Wales are locally owned.

Clocaenog wind farm was the largest project commissioned in 2019. Built on the Welsh Government woodland estate, it is the second largest onshore wind farm in Wales and provides an annual community benefit fund of £768,000.

Energy generation in Wales is now coal-free.

As part of Wales Climate week, the digital conference will today focus on transforming our energy system whilst building a resilient economy following Covid-19.

Welcoming the report, Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: