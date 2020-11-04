As part of Wales Climate Week, Marine Energy Wales (MEW) is asking people to pledge their support for marine energy, taking action on climate change by using renewable energy to generate clean electricity and reduce our carbon emissions.

You can get involved and pledge your support for marine energy with #WeSupportMarineEnergy here: https://www.marineenergywales.co.uk/support-marine-energy/

Marine Energy Wales works to demonstrate that Wales is at the forefront of this industry and can realise significant opportunities for jobs and prospects in coastal communities.

Our Welsh companies are global leaders in sustainable marine energy technology which has considerable export potential around the world.

The Welsh Government is holding a series of free, digital and interactive events across Wales Climate Week, where anyone can join conversations with national and global policy makers, campaigners and innovators about how climate change can be tackled.

Speaking about the campaign to support marine energy, Jess Hooper MEW Programme Manager said:

“Marine renewable energy gives us the opportunity to generate clean energy, deliver a low carbon economy, develop jobs and skills and take action on climate change by reducing our carbon emissions. We want to demonstrate to politicians and decision makers that marine energy is supported by the public and that they should support it too.”

Marine Energy Wales is chairing a webinar as part of Wales Climate Week on Tuesday 3 November, titled ‘Make waves and get the tide rolling on marine energy’. This session will provide an overview of marine energy and its potential in Wales, as well as the challenges faced. We will also hear from developers the forefront of marine energy in Wales who are developing next generation technologies to harness the power from our seas; Blue Gem Wind, Minesto, MPS and ORE Catapult.

On Thursday 5 November Tim Brew, Education Manager with Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum, the organisation behind MEW is running an interactive introduction to marine energy session as part of the Wales Climate Week fringe so that you can learn more about this industry, suitable for all ages.

Full event information and how to book here: https://www.marineenergywales.co.uk/events/