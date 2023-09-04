voco St. David’s, Cardiff Appoints Joseph Procak as New Executive Chef

Landmark hotel and spa, vocoÒ St. David’s, Cardiff, is proud to have appointed Joseph (Joe) Procak as its new Executive Chef. Joe joins to lead the culinary team of the hotel’s ‘Tir a Môr’ restaurant, which has become a destination for dining in Wales.

Welsh native, Joe, has worked as a professional chef since he was eighteen years old. With over thirty years of experience, he has previously held Executive Chef roles at establishments in Wales, and he joins vocoÒ St. David’s, Cardiff from The Old Custom House, Penarth.

Known for his talent and passion for developing inventive, seasonal dishes, Joe’s culinary approach emphasises the quality of the ingredients he works with. He’s committed to creating the finest food and drink experience in Cardiff Bay and Wales, and will be working on new menus to develop a superb offering for guests in the capital to enjoy.

Speaking of his role as Executive Chef with voco St. David’s, Cardiff, Procak says:

“I’m really excited to join, and lead, the culinary team at the iconic voco St. David’s, Cardiff. The Welsh capital has a vibrant food scene, and Tir a Môr has become a real part of it, thanks to significant investment. It’s a go-to foodie hot spot in the city, and I’m looking forward to developing a memorable and exciting dining experience for guests to enjoy – something which will really put us on the wider UK food map. I have a real passion for championing local producers and farmers, and believe in showcasing the best food and drink Wales has to offer. I’m also committed to using the best produce in the region, and working alongside such a talented brigade to present new menus showcasing the best-quality local and seasonal ingredients.”

Joe’s appointment follows the refurbishment of Tir a Môr restaurant and bar, including the recent opening of its new terrace in partnership with Moët & Chandon. It has become a destination for dining, firmly making its mark on Cardiff’s culinary map.

To find out more about voco St. David’s, Cardiff please visit stdavids.vocohotels.com or call +44(0)292 045 4045.