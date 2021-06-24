Virtual Royal Welsh Show to be Broadcast Around the Globe

The famous Royal Welsh Show is to go ahead next month through a virtual platform for the second year running.

The physical event, which attracts thousands of visitors to Builth Wells every summer, is again a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) is teaming up with Business News Wales again to fulfil its charitable objectives by showcasing the agricultural industry online with a week-long celebration from July 19–22.

The RWAS is looking forward to educating people about the value of agriculture and local produce, sharing knowledge within the industry around best practice and discussing the latest topics within the sector.

In partnership with other key organisations, the RWAS will ensure that all sections of the show offer an experience to newcomers and bring back memories to those who would usually be spending the wee in Llanelwedd.

This year’s virtual show will be laid out in a similar format for all to enjoy around the globe. Many award winners will be announced throughout the week, from celebrating stand-out university students to those who are notable within the agricultural sector in Wales.

Steve Hughson, RWAS chief executive, said:

“The success of last year’s virtual show showed the potential that technology and modern communications offer events such as ours. “Of course, we never expected to have to cancel two consecutive shows, however, as we are in that position, we feel that once again we want to create a different version of the virtual show to celebrate the event and allow everyone a taste of what we are all missing. “I hope people enjoy this digital offering and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Royal Welsh Showground when restrictions allow.”

The virtual show will be launched on July 19 and be featured on the RWAS’s social media channels, where followers will be able to enjoy an array of informative videos.

The RWAS would like as many people as possible to get involved. Exhibitors, traders, members and anyone who has attended the show are being encouraged to share their memories to showcase what the event means to them.

Anyone wishing to get involved is asked to contact the RWAS for information on Tel: 01982 553683 or Email: [email protected]