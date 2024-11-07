Views Sought on Placemaking Plan for Cwmbran Town Centre

Torfaen County Borough Council is consulting on an ambitious set of potential projects for Cwmbran town centre.

The Cwmbran Placemaking Plan sets out several proposals for the next 10 years, including better public spaces, walking and cycling routes and more to do in the evenings.

The plan also highlights how a range of public, private and third sector funding could help realise the vision.

Councillor Joanne Gauden, Executive Member for Economy, Skills and Regeneration, said:

“We are excited to unveil the Placemaking Plan for Cwmbran town centre, which represents a bold vision for the future. “This plan is not just about development; it’s about creating a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable community space that meets the needs of residents and visitors alike. We encourage everyone to share their thoughts and help shape the future of our town centre.”

The plan focuses on five areas: the Eastern Strip, Gwent Square and Cwmbran Bus Station, Monmouth Square, General Rees Square, and Canalside. Each area has its own characteristics and suggested projects are designed to bring about multiple benefits.

Placemaking Plans for Blaenavon and Pontypool were approved by councillors in 2022.

Last year, the council signed the Placemaking Charter for Wales which commits to involving communities in placemaking plans and sustainable development.

A separate vision and investment framework has also been drawn up as part of the UK Government’s Long-Term Vision for Towns programme. As part of the programme, £20m has been allocated to Cwmbran over the next 10 years.

One of the council’s County Plan well-being objectives is to make Torfaen a great place to do business by working with local employers, encouraging new business start-ups and entrepreneurial activities.

For more information about the plan and to have your say visit here or one of the following drop-in sessions:

Wednesday 27 November, 11am – 6:30pm, Gwent Square in Cwmbran town centre

Thursday 28 November, 11am – 6:30pm, Cwmbran Library

The consultation closes at noon on Wednesday 4 December.

If you would like to leave your views and comments in Welsh at any of the drop-in sessions, email GetInvolved@torfaen.gov.uk three days before the session you are attending.