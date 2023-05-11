UWTSD Sign MoU with Indian University to Exchange Expertise in Healthcare Technology

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) and Ajeenkya D Y Patil University (ADYPU) in India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to exchange expertise in healthcare technology and systems.

The partnership between the universities will see the delivery of postgraduate health technology programmes at the ADYPU with the aim of producing health technology professionals to contribute towards the cost-effective delivery of healthcare in India.

The expertise of the Wales Institute of Digital Innovation (WIDI), developed by UWTSD and Digital Healthcare Wales, is central to the partnership. Areas currently being explored include research and innovation, student and staff exchange as well as professional development.

UWTSD and ADYPU are developing a master’s programme in Digital Health and Innovation (master’s in technology) aimed at engineering graduates who wish to investigate technological solutions for healthcare. In addition, the universities are collaborating on an MBA programme aimed at healthcare professionals who will utilise technology to make more data-focused decisions in healthcare institutions across the world.

Both universities will work with students to help them to become better equipped to take on real world problems as well as important research projects. Students enrolled on digital healthcare programmes can access a wealth of resources and information from industry professionals across the world. UWTSD academics are also delivering programmes to students in India.

Professor Wendy Dearing, Dean of UWTSD Institute of Management and Health and one of the founders of WIDI and Dr Philip Scott, Programme Director for the MSc in Digital Skills for Health and Care Professions visited ADYPU and met the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Hrridaysh Deshpande. Discussions focussed on advancements in digital healthcare, new technologies and their usage in both India and the UK, as well as the development of the digital health and innovation portfolio.

Professor Hrridaysh Deshpande, Vice-Chancellor of ADYPU, said:

“We are delighted to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David based in the UK. ADYPU aims to contribute to the creation of an innovation-oriented Indian society by selectively developing new international partnerships with academic institutions with the aim of heightening the international profile of the University. We believe that a multi-dimensional dialogue within the global network will enable us to achieve greater impact through international cooperation, better exploit synergies and increase university visibility. The focus is on partnerships that are mutually beneficial, leverage individual institutional strengths, bring value to our students, and are financially viable and sustainable over a long period of time. “ADYPU is collaborating with UWTSD to solve scientific and clinical problems through the creation of game-changing discoveries and the rapid transfer of these advances into practical applications. To get solutions out into the world, the collaboration aims to build and foster strong teams of innovative scientists and engineers with an entrepreneurial spirit. Assisting with the technical, systems, and infrastructural needs of the Health Technology and Digital Health programmes at ADYPU ensures that the breadth of innovations important to digital healthcare are delivered to the highest possible degree.”

UWTSD, through the Wales Institute of Digital Information (WIDI), has created an innovative and sustainable institute that is able to move seamlessly between the areas of research, product and service innovation. Working in the WIDI Partnership, Digital Health and Care Wales and UWTSD has the knowledge and expertise to enhance digital workforce development in health, care and innovation to establish medical data research projects.

Professor Wendy Dearing said:

“UWTSD is delighted to partner with ADYPU on such an important area as health innovation. One of the aims at the Wales Institute of Digital Information (WIDI) is to shorten the time it takes for ground-breaking research to be put into practice. WIDI solves the most pressing problems by partnering with institutions that have a deep understanding of the health technology industry, cutting-edge technology, and a keen eye for sustainable practices. “In addition, UWTSD has a wealth of experience in delivering postgraduate programmes with international partners and we hope that this partnership will grow from strength to strength and will include other areas of mutual interest in our academic portfolios.”

Rashi Jain, Director West India, British Council, shared: