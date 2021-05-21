Unexpected Opportunity in the Midst of Covid

Just over a year ago, Andrew Main was made redundant in his previous place of employment. Today, he tells us how he started his own logistics company in Newport, and how he partnered with Amazon through their Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program.

“I’ve always wanted to be my own boss”

I’ve worked many jobs over the years, from working for Michelin star restaurants, car rental companies, to working as an accountant, or a milkman. As someone who comes from a line of family who have always had their own businesses, I knew I always wanted to be my own boss. When the redundancy came, I started looking for opportunities that better aligned with what I saw myself doing, but nothing jumped out at me. After looking for a little while, I was referred by another DSP who I had worked with at a previous job. They told me I’d be a good fit for the DSP program and that I’d be running my own business.

The opportunity to run my own business while partnering with one of the largest companies in the world really appealed to me. To be part of the program, and have the opportunity to build and grow alongside Amazon, was a huge opportunity for me and a lifeline at the stage I was in at the time. So I applied, and the rest is history.

It’s almost like it’s a ready-made business that you can grab with both hands and make it your own.”

As I went through the application process, I was able to do it as quick or as slow as you I wanted to, there was no pressure to push on with it. For me, I wanted to get it done as quickly as possible as I didn’t have anything else on the horizon. At first, I was most nervous about coming on site and meeting everyone, but they have been so helpful. The level of support to start my own business has far exceeded my expectations.

The fact that Amazon gives you all the tools to set up your own business, access to finance for the vans, insurance, it’s a very limited risk to enter into the market. It’s almost like it’s a ready-made business that you can grab with both hands and make it your own. I would have never been able to do what I’ve done off my own back. We have 20 electric vehicles and 8 diesel vehicles. There’s no way as an independent business owner that I would have been able to grow my fleet to that size in my first year without the partnership of Amazon.

“No two days are the same.”

Personally, my favourite part of being a DSP is how no two days are the same and that you’re constantly learning. I love going to the depot and meeting people, everyone looks out for each other and it’s great to see. It’s easy for people to just come into work, get it done and go home, but that’s not what I’m about or how I run my business. When you’re your own boss you have to make sure you build a culture as part of your business, I’ve made sure to hire drivers that align to that culture. They’re all from different walks of life, very few being from delivery backgrounds. We have a pilot, aircraft engineers, chefs, you name it.

“The key to success is flexibility, commitment and how you learn from your mistakes.”

The support you get when you’re a DSP really makes starting your own business so much easier. The access you have to everything, for example, how you can get insurance straight off the bat as a new business is very difficult, lots of companies won’t touch you if you don’t have any experience. Same with the vans, it’s a ready set up model, and of course because of the payment terms, you’re never out of pocket.

To me, this is my life, and this is what I’m using to build a legacy for me and my future family. I would recommend anyone to apply for the DSP Program as the key to success, in my opinion, is flexibility, commitment and how you learn from your mistakes. You don’t have to have a bunch of specific experience to apply. Just go for it. If it’s a no, pick yourself up and go again.

