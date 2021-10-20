UK’s First Hydrogen-Powered Brewery Announced in Wales

Budweiser Brewing Group said the £100m hydrogen project would fuel production, heavy goods vehicles and trucks at its Magor brewery in Monmouthshire.

The use of hydrogen-fuelled solutions aims to provide Magor Brewery with clean on-site power, which, if successful, will demonstrate Budweiser Brewing Group paving the way to a more sustainable future for the broader industry. Globally, AB InBev has set ambitious 2025 Sustainability Goals which includes 100% of its electricity throughout its worldwide operations will come from renewable sources.

Hydrogen is an exciting opportunity as it’s the lightest and the most abundant element in the universe. It also acts as an energy carrier which means it could play a crucial role in supporting the transition to a decarbonised global economy. There are zero greenhouse gas emissions associated with hydrogen generation if the energy required for this process originates entirely from renewable sources, such as solar or wind. In this case, the hydrogen is commonly referred to as ‘green’ hydrogen.

Lesley Griffiths MS, Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd said:

“I am very pleased this project is taking place right here in Wales. Tackling climate change is a priority for the Welsh Government and this project at an important employer in the sector will be important to our efforts. It also has the potential to create new jobs and exciting opportunities in the area for years to come.”

Mauricio Coindreau, Head of Sustainability and Procurement at Budweiser Brewing Group said,

“Sustainability and the wellbeing of our planet are at the core of our business. Innovative energy solutions like hydrogen have huge potential as a key part of our sustainability strategy, helping us significantly reduce our UK carbon footprint. As a company we are committed to continuously exploring technology that can help us meet our ambitious 2025 Sustainability Goals, so the key focus of this project is to ensure the efficient operation, application, and sustainability advantages of green hydrogen.”

Chris Jackson, CEO of Protium, said:

“Green hydrogen is a truly exciting opportunity for the global energy sector and the UK economy as a whole, with various energy leaders and environmentalists supporting its deployment, so we’re delighted to be working with a brand that shares our forward-thinking vision. The entire Protium team is thrilled to showcase the potential of green hydrogen and the benefits it can deliver to Budweiser, the local community in Magor, and the environment.”