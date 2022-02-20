UK Gov. Funded Digital Package Available for Torfaen Businesses

As a result of recent funding by the UK Government’s “UK Community Renewal Fund”, Uddr is delighted to be offering Torfaen businesses the opportunity to benefit from a fully funded, professional starter website for 12 months. As well as this, they also have the chance to be advertised locally on the Uddr mobile app for the same period.

The UKCRF funding means that Torfaen businesses have the golden opportunity to advertise to local audiences who they maybe wouldn’t have otherwise been able to reach. Developing a new website can be pricey and putting the right marketing activities together to enable effective advertising can often require a large budget; something that many start-ups and small businesses don’t yet have access to.

The Digital Package being offered by Uddr includes a 12 month starter website, fully funded by the UK Government, as well as advertising space on the Uddr app which is currently downloaded to over 10,000 mobile devices. The project is open to Torfaen businesses until the 30th June 2022. If you would like to express interest in Uddr’s Digital Package and for more information, please visit https://forms.gle/QjE4qWEjTAJdmcRQA

Uddr Director and Founder, David Smith, said

“We’re thrilled to have received the UKCRF funding. I’ve always been hugely passionate about supporting local businesses, which is why Uddr was set up initially, so something like this will give them the boost they need to get in front of the right people, with the ultimate goal of business growth.” “Small businesses and start-ups often don’t have the marketing budgets that more established companies do, which is why we really wanted to push for a package like this. Torfaen has so much potential, with some incredible innovation, businesses and people out there who deserve the best opportunities available to them.” “Torfaen is already making a mark on the Welsh economy and it's got so much more to give. Thanks to Torfaen Council and the UK Government, this opportunity really isn’t one to be missed!”

The UK Community Renewal Fund is a UK Government programme for 2021/22. This aims to support people and communities most in need across the UK to pilot programmes and new approaches to prepare for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.