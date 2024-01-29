Tyler Grange Opens Cardiff Office – Its Seventh in the UK

Environmental consultancy Tyler Grange has just opened the doors to its new office in Cardiff. It’s the firm’s seventh UK location.

The investment supports the growth of B Corp four-day week firm – expert in arboriculture, ecology and landscape planning – and enables Tyler Grange to work even more closely with Welsh architects, housebuilders and developers to deliver their projects with optimal benefits to people and the environment.

And the firm is on the look-out for like-minded ecologists, landscape architects and arboriculturists – who believe that a balance between purpose and profit is very much possible – to join the new award-winning team there.

Operating from Cathedral Road, north-west of the city centre, the office is led by Associate Landscape Consultant Owain Keeley. A Chartered Member of the Landscape Institute (CMLI), Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society (FRGS) and qualified Building with Nature Assessor, Owain has enviable track record in providing landscape and visual advice and impact assessment across a wide range of projects and scenarios – from ‘ginyards’ to Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs).

The office opening coincides with the recent updates to Chapter 6 of Planning Policy Wales (PPW) that were announced last October. They were introduced with immediate effect to address the natural emergency declared by the Welsh Government in 2021. Notable amendments include a greater emphasis placed on taking a proactive approach to Green Infrastructure and securing Net Benefit for Biodiversity (NBB) on developments through the application of a stepwise approach.

Owain – who was born in North Wales and has lived and worked in Cardiff for the past six years – says he is proud to be an advocate for supporting homegrown and regionally based architects, housebuilders and developers.

He said:

“The Cardiff city region is a brilliant place to work and home to some amazing businesses. I’m delighted to head up the new office here and to introduce such a reputable, respected, innovative and industry-leading firm to Wales. Also, what’s better than living and working in an area where the coast and mountains are at your doorstep?”

Jon Berry, Managing Director of Tyler Grange, added:

“We’ve long been working with businesses in Cardiff and across Wales and, whilst we are well known here, having a physical presence in the city puts us in an even stronger position and enables us to work even more effectively and efficiently with Welsh businesses. “It’s a move that shows how Tyler Grange is actively investing in Wales – not only with the new Cardiff office, but also in creating jobs as the team here grows.”

Tyler Grange employees over 100 people across its seven-strong UK office network. It’s a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on ESG, the Better Business Network and supports the Better Business Act – all of which promote a cleaner, greener, fairer future for all.

Find out more about job opportunities at Tyler Grange and its new Cardiff office here.