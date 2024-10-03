Trivallis Appoints Bluefield Land to Build 10 New Homes at the Former Button Factory in Porth

The housing association based in Rhondda Cynon Taf, has completed the land purchase and entered into contract with Bluefield Land to begin work on transforming the former Button Factory in Porth.

The historic Button Factory provided jobs and a sense of community for past generations in the area. Now, thanks to the support of their partners, they can transform this abandoned site into sustainable, safe and welcoming homes for current and future generations.

The redevelopment of the site will deliver 10 new energy efficient homes that will cost tenants less to keep warm, while also helping them produce less carbon emissions. The site will include 4 x 1 bedroom walk up flats, 6 x 2-bedroom houses.

Sarah Davies, Development Manager at Trivallis said:

“We are extremely pleased to see that works have commenced to create new homes on the site of the former Button Factory in Porth. This redevelopment will enable us to deliver much needed social housing in an area of high demand along with creating a new community.” “We are proud to be working in partnership with Bluefield Land to deliver these homes and look forward to seeing our new residents move in once they are complete”.

Bluefield Land will be building the homes which are expected to be completed in early 2026.

Paul Markey, Managing Director at Bluefield Land explained:

“Bluefield Land are delighted to be working in conjunction with Trivallis on this much needed affordable homes scheme in Porth. From the minute we purchased the site we have formed a positive partnership with Trivallis which will also stand us in good stead in the future. “Construction will commence in early October, and it will bring a redundant factory site back into beneficial use.”

The former factory holds a history that dates back to the 19th century:

19th Century: Built as a slaughterhouse by the owner of Garth Hall.

World War II: Used by the Home Guard for drills.

Post-War: Became known as The Button Factory, employing about 60 people at its busiest.

1961: Precision Tools Ltd took over, making leather buttons, buckles, and clothing accessories for companies like M&S.

1984: After the founder's death, DKS Trimmings Ltd was formed, continuing leather goods and moving into plastic moulding.

Later Years: The factory became the only UK maker of leather buttons and also produced plastic items like dice for board games.

March 2024: Planning approved for the redevelopment of the site into 10 affordable homes for social housing.

September 2024: Sale of land completes and Trivallis enters into a build contract Bluefield Land.

As Trivallis transforms the former factory site into somewhere that tenants will call home, the housing association and their partners want to keep the memories of the site alive.

To do this they’ll be working with timber frame manufacturer Celtic Offsite who will be manufacturing the frames for the homes and want to create a memorial that celebrates the sites history.

Neil Robins, Managing Director at Celtic Offsite said: