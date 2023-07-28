Transforming Spaces Through Landscape Design

Landscape architecture focuses on aesthetics, functionality and sustainability, creating visually appealing and eco-friendly areas that help people to connect with nature.

Teresa Hazelwood, Landscape Architect and Associate Director at Roberts Limbrick, discussed her role within landscape design, the variation of projects they are continuously working on, the importance of sustainable drainage systems and why people are valuing green spaces more than ever.

About Roberts Limbrick

Roberts Limbrick was founded with the merging of Roberts Gardner Ltd and Limbrick Limited, two established architectural practices each bringing their own wealth of knowledge.

Their practice has steadily grown since and they are now a team of over 100 talented and ambitious creatives with offices in Newport, Gloucester and London.

They offer a full range of architectural services as well as interior design, urban design, landscape architecture, masterplanning, consultancy and 3D modelling. They work with a variety of sectors including healthcare, education, commercial, sport and leisure, community, residential and mixed-use.