Transformation of Former Metal Box Factory in Neath into a Business Zone

Work to transform the iconic former Metal Box factory in Neath into a business zone for job creation is progressing well with a number of refurbished offices at the site now available to let.

Occupied for more than 70 years by the Metal Box factory and known locally as “The Box”, it closed in 2016.

With support from the Welsh Government’s targeted regeneration investment programme, Neath Port Talbot Council bought the site in 2019 with the aim of creating hundreds of jobs.

The project got a major boost when Sevenoaks Modular purchased approximately 50% of the production area of the building.

The Council’s refurbishment work has focused on the modernisation of the office accommodation which is over three floors. The work was carried out by Port Talbot based contractors Andrew Scott Ltd.

The refurbished offices are now on the market to let and offer a number of advantages including:

High specification, pod type interiors allowing greater flexibility.

Close proximity to Neath Train Station and the M4.

Car parking available.

Ultra-fast broadband.

Comfort Cooling Heating System.

Distinctive entrance lobby.

Shower facilities.

Accommodation over three floors, with six separate cores to enable occupation of the whole or by separate wing suites.

The business zone’s proximity to Neath Train Station and the nearby Neath Town Centre means it is just nine miles away from Swansea and 40 miles from Cardiff.

Councillor Annette Wingrave, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Sustainable Development, said:

“The initial purchase of the former factory site signified the council’s commitment to Neath and its communities to ensure there would be opportunities for job creation close to the town centre and to our nearby valleys communities. “The idea was to work with local businesses to provide offices and other facilities to create expansion and growth opportunities and it’s a real achievement that so much progress has been made on the site despite the Covid-19 pandemic. “We now have offices ready to let at the site with more potential job creating space yet to be transformed – it will be a major help in this area’s road to recovery from the pandemic.”

Although much of the refurbishment work has been done, a number of phases remain, including the reroofing of the remaining section of office space, which is due to start in a few months’ time.

The site also has a former industrial production area which is suitable for a range of uses within the scope of manufacturing.