Tramshed Tech Expands Footprint in Newport with the Opening of Innovation Station

Tramshed Tech, a leading provider of flexible workspaces and tech startup support programmes, announces that its second location in Newport will be open to the public later this month.

To mark the opening of Innovation Station, a networking event will take place 6.30pm – 9pm on Thursday 26th October in partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs. The event is open to all and designed to facilitate meaningful connections between startups and businesses within the Welsh tech ecosystem through a structured speed dating format, followed by a networking session. Register here.

On Friday 27th October, the space will officially open with a free day of coworking followed by 50% off coworking and meetings rooms between Mon 30th October – Friday 10th November.

Innovation Station is Tramshed Tech’s fifth location in South Wales and second in Newport, following the successful opening of Griffin Place, next door to the city’s historic in-door market in October 2022.

Innovation Station offers an open planned coworking space built with collaboration in mind, whilst Griffin Place boasts almost 40 private workspaces across 3 floors to include flexi office space and meeting rooms.

As well as coworking, Innovation Station will offer an on-site coffee shop, state-of-the-art meeting rooms, private telephone booths and a podcast studio. In addition to catering to local businesses, Innovation Station will be home to the Welsh Government funded Soft-Landing Programme, managed by Tramshed Tech and Newport Council which supports international tech companies ‘soft-land’ in Wales.

Programme participants benefit from an intensive 12-week business support programme, coupled with six months of complimentary office space at Tramshed Tech’s new ‘Innovation Station’, located in Newport.

“Innovation Station represents a significant step in our mission to support the dynamic tech ecosystem in Wales as well as support international talent to soft land in the region,” said Mark John, Co-Founder and Director at Tramshed Tech. “We are thrilled to open our second space in Newport which will bring together both home grown and international businesses alike in Newport – the gateway to Wales.”

Innovation Station, formerly known as Information Station, is a transformation of the former Railway Station building initiated by Newport City Council. The facility has been redesigned as a hub for tech, digital, and creative startups and scaling businesses. This strategic partnership between Tramshed Tech and Newport Council aims to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development within the region.

Tramshed Tech’s expansion to Innovation Station reaffirms its commitment to driving the growth of the tech sector in Wales. The new location will provide a collaborative environment where businesses can connect, learn, and thrive together.

Introductory offers:

Friday 27th October 2023 – Free coworking day at Tramshed Tech, Innovation Station

Friday 27th October – Friday 10th November 2023 – 50% off coworking and meeting rooms at Tramshed Tech, Innovation Station. Discount code: INNOVATION50

Friday 27th October 2023 – 30th November 2023 – 4 months for the price of 3 on coworking memberships at Tramshed Tech, Innovation Station

Friday 27th October 2023 – 30th November 2023 – 2 months free office space when signing a 12-month contract at Tramshed Tech, Griffin Place.

For more information about Tramshed Tech, please visit www.tramshedtech.co.uk or email [email protected] for Newport specific enquiries.