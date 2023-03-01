Time to Talk Day: Continue the Conversation

The Time to Talk Day campaign asks everyone in Wales to come together and have a conversation about mental health by creating a supportive community in the workplace.

Leo Holmes, Digital Engagement Officer for Time to Change Wales, spoke to Business News Wales about what The Time to Talk Day campaign entails and the importance of tackling the stigma of mental health.

1 in 4 people experience a mental health problem every year, with 69% of people feeling uncomfortable about discussing it with their employer.

This is where the Time to Change Wales pledge comes in, by encouraging businesses to establish a safe and welcoming environment for employees to be listened to about any struggles they may be experiencing, to help change lives for the better.

Get in touch with Time to Change Wales to find out more and how you can play your part in tackling the stigma that affects so many out there.