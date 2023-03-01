Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Time to Talk Day: Continue the Conversation

The Time to Talk Day campaign asks everyone in Wales to come together and have a conversation about mental health by creating a supportive community in the workplace.

Leo Holmes, Digital Engagement Officer for Time to Change Wales, spoke to Business News Wales about what The Time to Talk Day campaign entails and the importance of tackling the stigma of mental health.

1 in 4 people experience a mental health problem every year, with 69% of people feeling uncomfortable about discussing it with their employer.

This is where the Time to Change Wales pledge comes in, by encouraging businesses to establish a safe and welcoming environment for employees to be listened to about any struggles they may be experiencing, to help change lives for the better.

Get in touch with Time to Change Wales to find out more and how you can play your part in tackling the stigma that affects so many out there.

Time to Change Wales is the first national campaign to end the stigma and discrimination faced by people with mental health problems.

Time to Change Wales is now in its fourth phase, with a mission to change attitudes and challenge mental health stigma faced by people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities and those experiencing poverty.

The Time to Change Wales campaign is delivered by a partnership of two leading Welsh mental health charities, Adferiad Recovery and Mind Cymru:

Mind Cymru is a force for change in Wales. Informed in everything they do by people with direct experience of emotional distress they campaign vigorously to create a society that promotes good mental health and that challenges mental health stigma.

Adferiad Recovery provides support for vulnerable people in Wales and their families and carers. They have a particular focus on people with mental health problems, substance misuse problems, and those with co-occurring and complex needs.

The campaign is overseen by a Programme Management Board (PMB) which includes the Chief Executives, Directors and key senior staff from the two partner organisations. ’The PMB’ also includes people with lived experience of mental health problems and individuals with expertise relevant to the campaign.

The Time to Change Wales campaign is funded by the Welsh Government.

 

