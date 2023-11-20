Three New Brands Arrive at The Red Dragon Centre

Cardiff Bay’s leading entertainment destination, The Red Dragon Centre, is welcoming three new brands, EasyThali, EveryTime and Trim and Tan.

EasyThali, which opened in the heart of the Centre mall last month, is a eat-in and takeaway café, offering world flavours from exotic teas, sweet desserts and savoury snacks. The business celebrates their dedication to the community and environment by sourcing their ingredients locally wherever possible, minimising waste through sustainable practises and actively engaging in community initiatives.

EVERYTIME will be opening its doors inside the Centre next month just in time for Christmas. A self-service restaurant, EVERYTIME aims to bring Oriental cuisine at a fast-food pace. With self-service systems to take your order and a collection number given, customers can expect to wait under five minutes to receive their freshly cooked meal. A separate bar is also available serving spirits, beers and more.

Due to open early in the New Year, Trim and Tan is the brainchild of Andrea De La Cruz Toke and Heriberto De La Cruz Diaz, the owners of five successful businesses in the city centre. With four barber shops and one tanning salon, De La Sun Tanning, in their roster, Trim and Tan merges both offerings in one location.

Although on the same site, the barbers and tanning station will have separate entrances to allow privacy and ensure the age limit is enforced with the tanning station, but it will also allow people the ease of accessing both services at once if they choose.

With an established client base in the area, Trim and Tan will be filling a gap in the market as the only tanning salon in the Bay.

Andrea said:

“We’re so pleased to be opening the doors to Trim and Tan at The Red Dragon Centre site. Merging both offerings in one space allows ease for many of our clients, and the location is perfect for entering a new market. “The Centre is such a well-known location in Cardiff that I visit often with my children. I love that it is a family centre and hope our offering will give parents the chance to pop in for a treat.”

Emma Constantinou, Marketing Manager at Red Dragon Centre, said:

“We’re so excited to welcome EasyThali, Everytime and Trim and Tan to the Centre. Each business brings a new, unique service and helps expand our offering to our visitors. “We’re thrilled to welcome them all to the family and hope that their business will thrive here.”

The Red Dragon Centre, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022, is Cardiff Bay’s leading entertainment venue and houses a multitude of interactive, lifestyle and food and drink venues including Odeon Cinema, the home of Wales’ only IMAX screen, the Hollywood Bowl, Grosvenor Casino, Simply Gym, Five Guys, Spice Route, Volcano, Roots and Zaika.

