The Welsh Emerging Tech Fest to Go Global for 2021

Wales’ first major tech event of 2021 to take place as a global, digital festival

Wales’ Emerging Tech Fest will go global for 2021, as the UK’s first major technology event of the year is set to be held as a virtual event across 26th – 28th January.

Now in its third year, the festival, traditionally held in North Wales, brings together innovative tech companies across a variety of sectors, in a festival featuring global speakers and exhibitions of some of the most exciting new technology.

Founding partners non-profit organisation Technology Connected, KTN, CEMET and Innovate UK, hope the move to a virtual festival will help to expand the event to a global stage, following record demand for 2020’s event in Llandudno earlier this year.

The 3 day event will showcase some of the most exciting technology in Wales and beyond, demonstrating how the innovative technology sector is transforming lives and industries.

In addition to showcasing some of the World’s most ground-breaking new technology, the 2021 Emerging Tech Fest will focus on core issues faced by business.

This year’s spotlight themes at the Emerging Tech Fest are:

The New World – we’ll explore how new technology can enable us to work from anywhere in the world, and balance the challenges that come with it, including mental health, productivity and engagement.

we’ll explore how new technology can enable us to work from anywhere in the world, and balance the challenges that come with it, including mental health, productivity and engagement. Improving Businesses NOW – The unprecedented nature of the world in 2020 has been a huge shock for us all. How can new and emerging tech help our businesses improve right now, as they embark on recovery coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic?

The unprecedented nature of the world in 2020 has been a huge shock for us all. How can new and emerging tech help our businesses improve right now, as they embark on recovery coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic? Future Tech – discover and connect with the latest technology as we provide a platform for innovative businesses to showcase the most ground-breaking new technology, transforming businesses and lives.

discover and connect with the latest technology as we provide a platform for innovative businesses to showcase the most ground-breaking new technology, transforming businesses and lives. Achieving Net Zero – climate change is one of the defining issues of our time. With governments across the world declaring climate change emergencies, how can technology help to facilitate a carbon neutral future for business.

Avril Lewis MBE, managing director of the non-profit organisation Technology Connected said;

“Over the past few years, the Emerging Tech Fest has grown into a premier platform to showcase some of the most exciting, ground-breaking technology that is transforming businesses. “Following record demand in 2020, we are pleased to announce that the Emerging Tech Fest will become even bigger in 2021, by holding the event as a three day virtual festival, inviting a global audience to join us. “The Emerging Tech Fest brings together businesses and creators to explore the implications of some of the most innovative technology solutions, designed to solve the biggest challenges faced by businesses. “By moving to a virtual event for 2021, not only will we welcome an even larger, more diverse audience than ever before, but exhibitors and attendees will also benefit from extended exhibition periods, allowing them to showcase their services and connect in the weeks leading up to the event via a digital platform, not just during the festival itself.”

The 2021 Emerging Tech Fest will be held from 26th- 28th January 2021. For more information, please visit the Emerging Tech Fest website.

For more information on exhibiting at or attending the Emerging Tech Fest, please visit: https://www.emergingtechfest.com/