The Wales Legal Awards Returns to Recognise the Best in the Sector

After a break during the Covid pandemic in 2021, the Wales Legal Awards return in 2022 to identify excellence across all parts of the Welsh legal community.

First established in 2019 by boutique law firm Lux Family Law, the awards are different to many others in that they are focusing on those teams of legal specialists that work together within businesses to offer the high quality of services that support individuals and organisations across Wales.

Charlotte Leyshon, the founder of Lux, said:

“We are thrilled that the Wales Legal Awards can go ahead in 2022. Wales has so much talent to celebrate in the legal sector and the last two years has really shown the ability of the sector to diversify and excel. Despite difficult times during the pandemic many law firms have seen their teams grow and consolidate the exceptional service they offer to their clients. We are very excited to all be able to celebrate this success in person at the black tie event in May”.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, chairman of the judging panel, is delighted that the awards are returning after a hiatus last year. He said:

“The Welsh legal sector is an important part of the Welsh business community and it’s great news that the Wales Legal Awards will again be celebrating the best legal teams across the nation. Despite the challenges of Covid 19, there has been considerable innovation and change by law firms in Wales and I know this will be reflected in the applications this year. To reflect this, we will be launching two new award categories, namely an Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award (sponsored by the Solicitors Regulation Authority) and the Innovation in Legal Services Award.”

A number of organisations have already pledged their support for the awards, including the Solicitors Regulation Authority, Grant Stephens Family Law, SLD Wealth Management, Lux Family Law and Spindogs, alongside one of Wales’ fastest growing recruitment agencies, Yolk Recruitment – the overall sponsor for the awards. Legal News Wales is the awards media partner.

Sarah Smith, Divisional Head, Legal, for Yolk Recruitment said:

“Yolk Recruitment is thrilled to support the Wales Legal Awards for the third year, in what’s been another challenging period. The legal sector in Wales has never been busier and is more dynamic by the day – in part, due to the pressures we’re all under. We’ve also witnessed greater comradery in the sector as we continue to navigate a new way of working. “Despite the ongoing challenges that the pandemic presents, there are fantastic opportunities for Welsh firms to thrive, to win new work, to attract and retain talent as well as nurture current talent. We would encourage the Welsh legal sector to enter the Wales Legal Awards 2022; having this accolade is a huge USP for firms, a way to thank their employees and the brand-new category for equality and diversity is a real opportunity for firms to highlight growth in this incredibly important area. The diverse categories offer something for all legal teams in Wales and we’re excited to hear how the legal sector in Wales has surpassed expectations for clients, communities and its people this year.”

The nominations are judged by an expert, independent panel of judges from across the sector including representatives from The Law Society Gazette, Presidents of regional law societies in Wales and Thomson Reuters. The categories for this year’s awards are as follows:

Law Firm of the Year

Chambers of the Year

Commercial Litigation Team of the Year

Corporate & Commercial Team of the Year

Criminal Law Team of the Year

Employment Team of the Year

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award – NEW

Family Law Team of the Year

In-House Team of the Year

Innovation in Legal Services – NEW

Niche Law Firm of the Year

Personal Injury Team of the Year

Private Client Team of the Year

Public Law Team of the Year

Real Estate Team of the Year

Residential Conveyancing Team of the Year

Rising Star of the Year

Services to the Legal Sector

In addition, there will be an award for the Outstanding Contribution to the Sector which will go to an outstanding individual who, through personal commitment and excellent professional practice of the highest standards, has made a significant contribution to the development of the legal profession in Wales.

Charity of the year

This year, the Wales Legal Awards 2022 has chosen to support Head for Change.

On receiving the news, Alix Popham, Co-Founder Head for Change, said:

“We are delighted and humbled to be chosen as Wales Legal Awards’ nominated charity this year. Your support enables us to continue our work and grow our care and support programme, which is already making a huge difference to the lives of ex-players and their families experiencing neurodegenerative disease.”

The Welsh Legal Awards will take place at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel on Friday, May 20th 2022. Full details on how to enter can be found at www.waleslegalawards.com.

For further details of how to get involved in the awards, contact Emma Waddingham by email [email protected]