The Largest Consented Tidal Development in The World is Hosting a Supply Chain Event in Ynys Môn

Menter Môn Morlais Ltd will hold an exclusive event for businesses at their sub-station in Ynys Môn this month.

The event will allow businesses to understand how they can benefit from supply chain opportunities associated with Morlais. It will include ‘speed networking', supplier pitching, guidance and advice on business support, panel discussions about supply chain requirements, and more.

Guest speakers will include Simon Cheeseman—wave and tidal energy specialist—who will discuss how businesses can get involved with the sector. The managing director of Menter Môn, Dafydd Gruffydd, will also lead a panel discussion on tender support and economic development. Representatives of the tidal developers at Morlais, as well as economic and business support specialists, will also attend.

A Menter Môn project, Morlais, is a demonstration zone on the seabed near Ynys Cybi (Holy Island), which has the potential to generate up to 240MW of clean electricity. Local, national, and international developers of tidal energy devices will base themselves at Morlais and generate low-carbon electricity, which will connect to the national electricity grid.

Andy Billcliff, Chief Executive of Menter Môn Morlais Ltd, says:

“Our message to businesses across North Wales is —get involved. We want to make sure that we can positively impact the region, and this is an excellent opportunity to do that.

“It doesn't matter what your organisation specialises in; opportunities will be available with the development and expansion of Morlais. We are growing, and we want North Wales to be ready”.

The Catching the Tide event is open to all businesses, with no limit to sector, size, or location. Due to limited availability and the logistics of the event, there is a cap of two individuals per organisation attending. The event will take place April 30 from 09:30 am to 16:00 pm.

To attend the event, register for free here: Dal y Llanw Digwyddiad Cadwyn Gyflenwi/Catching the Tide Supply Chain Event Tickets, Tue April 30 2024 at 09:30 | Eventbrite