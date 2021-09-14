The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales Strengthen its Board

The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales (WCRC) is delighted to welcome three of the region’s most high-profile police chiefs to its team

Jeff Cuthbert who is Police & Crime Commissioner for Gwent and the Welsh PCC’s lead for cyber, Chief Constable Pam Kelly and NPCC lead for Cyber in Wales both join the centre’s board, and Assistant Chief Constable for the South Wales Police Dave Thorne has also taken up the post of Co-Director of the WCRC alongside Detective Superintendent Paul Peters.

As PCC for Gwent, Jeff brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this role, operating also as the deputy lead of both the APCC Portfolio Group on Police Technology and Digital and the APCC Portfolio Group on Business Enablers. Starting his political career back in 2003 serving as Deputy Minister for Skills followed by Minister for Communities and Tackling Poverty, Jeff’s leadership qualities will help bolster the WCRC’s positioning even further.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said:

“Cyber-crime is evolving and it is essential that we take a joined up, partnership approach to tackling this growing problem. “I am delighted to join the board of the Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales and I am confident that by working together we are in a better position to help stand up to cyber criminals, and to keep our businesses safe.”

Chief Constable Pam Kelly has played a large part in the conception of the WCRC as senior officer responsible for setting the organisation up and has a continued commitment in its ongoing success. With a 27-year policing career Pam has an exceptionally strong operational background and her passion for protecting vulnerable people makes her perfectly placed to steer the centre forward.

Commenting on her new role on the WCRC board, Pam said:

“Tackling cyber-crime is as important to modern policing as providing a physical presence to support businesses in our local communities. Driving the development of WCRC is key to supporting our business community across Wales to become more cyber-resilient and understanding how to best keep themselves and their customers safe in an increasingly digital world.”

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Thorne is responsible for the Specialist Crime Portfolio in South Wales Police, as well as working alongside Paul as Co-Director of the WCRC. His career in policing spans 22 years, having started with the Devon and Cornwall police force in 1999. His role as Co-Director will see him support Paul in the day-to-day management and overall running of the centre bringing his safe-guarding insight to its strategic development.

ACC Dave Thorne said:

“Cyber-crime is one of the biggest and most complex issues modern policing faces, so helping local businesses by raising awareness and preparing for cyber threats is vital. I would urge the business communities across Wales to sign up for the free core membership offered by the Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales and to put in place those simple measures that will reduce their vulnerability to cybercrime.”

Detective Superintendent Paul Peters, Director of the WCRC, said:

“We are delighted to welcome three such distinguished individuals to our board and team. Their professional expertise and strategic experience as senior leaders of policing in Wales will not only help strengthen but also reinforce the centre’s own credentials in the cyber arena as we continue to grow our membership and extend our reach across Wales.”

The WCRC offers a range of membership options depending on what level of support businesses need. Core membership is free and provides businesses with access to a range of resources and tools to help them identify risks and vulnerabilities, as well as providing guidance on the steps they can take to increase their levels of protection.

For more information on the Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales, its services and membership options, please visit www.wcrcentre.co.uk.