New Directions Grows Marketing Team to Support Group Expansion

A new Marketing Director, Digital Marketing Manager, Communications Manager and Marketing Executive have all joined the team

The New Directions Group has created an all-new marketing team in support of ongoing growth and development across the group’s various business operations.

A series of new appointments have been made under incoming Marketing Director Sarah Jones, as the group embarks on its exciting growth plan in response to increasing client demand and new opportunities.

Established in 1994, New Directions is a leading provider of recruitment and training services in education, social care and pharmacy UK-wide, of domiciliary care through ND Care & Support, and an employee screening and DBS checks service via its Checks Direct business.

Marketing Director Sarah Jones, who is recognised as one of the UK’s leading marketers in the recruitment industry, joined the company in autumn 2020, with a focus on creating a team fit for the future of the New Directions Group as it maximises its foothold across its established markets and looks to leverage new opportunities across an increasing portfolio.

Sarah hit the ground running, quickly expanding her team with the addition of Simon Barlow as Digital Marketing Manager, Dewi Powell as Communications Manager and Sophie Jones as Marketing Executive.

Working alongside existing Marketing Manager, Mari Nisbet, and In-house Designer Holly Morgan, the new team is in place to support the expansion of the recruitment, training, care and employment screening services New Directions is well-known for.

Sarah Jones said of her new team:

“It has been amazing to join the New Directions Group at such an exciting time for the business, and together with my immediate colleagues to play a key role in the development of New Directions over the next few years. “Joining during the pandemic was always going to provide its challenges, however we have built a team with the experience, insight and expertise we need to contribute to the company’s overall strategic planning, and to help deliver targeted growth through exceptional promotional, communications and digital activity.” “I’m absolutely delighted to have welcomed Simon, Dewi and Sophie to the marketing team. Already within such a short space of time we have achieved so much, including a world record-beating sign-language event, teaching over 3,000 pupils and teachers at the same time, and launching the new employment screening and DBS checks website, designed around growing customer demand under our new brand Checks Direct. And there is so much more already in the pipeline.”

Simon Barlow joins the group as a marketing specialist with 20 years’ experience, having previously worked for Zurich, British Gas and PSU. His role with New Directions is already helping build on the company’s online reach, cross-selling capabilities and more.

Dewi Powell was formerly Communications Officer for Health Technology Wales and Head of Communications the Reserve Forces & Cadets Association for Wales, and will draw on his experiences to help New Directions maintain and build upon its reputation both internally and externally.

Sophie Jones has experience as a social media manager working with meditation app Samten and mental health charity, David Cotterill Foundation, amongst other clients. She leads on social media activity and provides administrative, event management, candidate and other support as required.

Gary Williams, Group Sales Director at New Directions, said:

“It has been no less of an unusual period for us of late, as it has been for other organisations, but we are fortunate that it has been a hugely exciting one for the New Directions Group also. “Demand for our services has never been greater, particularly in the education and social care sectors, and it was time to reassess and reinforce the capabilities of our specialist marketing support, to make sure we were able to continue building effectively on these opportunities.” “It’s an absolute pleasure to see our marketing division working so hard to celebrate the many great services New Directions has to offer with a fresh outlook, a very special set of expertise collectively, and a blend of personalities that are all dedicated to supporting the New Directions group in achieving its next phase of growth,” Gary added.

For more information about the New Directions Group, visit www.new-directions.co.uk