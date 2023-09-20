The Celtic Manor Resort Named Best UK Hotel at Major Business Events Industry Awards

Last week at the M&IT Awards at Evolution London, one of the largest awards ceremonies for the UK business events industry, The Celtic Manor Resort and ICC Wales collectively scooped three prestigious awards.

Newport’s Celtic Manor Resort, part of The Celtic Collection, was crowned the Best UK Hotel for the tenth time, securing the coveted gold award ahead of Carden Park Hotel and Park Regis Birmingham.

The Celtic Manor Resort is a unique venue for holding conferences and events. Its hotel convention centre can seat 1,500 delegates for a keynote lecture or 900 dining guests for a gala dinner in the Caernarfon Suite, and a wide range of versatile facilities and team-building activities can cater for all types of events.

Commenting on the win Rachel Phillips, Sales Director at The Celtic Collection said:

“The team at The Celtic Manor Resort go above and beyond to provide our guests with excellent service during their stay so for this to be recognised by our industry peers is testament to all their hard work. I am incredibly proud to bring gold back to the resort once again.”

As well as gold for The Celtic Manor Resort, ICC Wales, the 5,000-capacity convention centre in Newport, secured two silver awards in the Best UK Conference Centre category and Best Positive Impact/Event Legacy category for its extensive work on educating the sector on Martyn’s Law.

Ian Edwards, CEO of The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales said: