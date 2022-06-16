The 2022 Cardiff Business Awards Launches this Week

Cardiff Business Awards 2022 launched this week, with businesses across the capital once again encouraged to enter to gain recognition for their achievements over the last 12 months and to celebrate at a black-tie dinner in City Hall on the 11th November 2022.

Now in its eighth year the Cardiff Business Awards have grown in prestige and importance to become firmly established as one of the leading business awards, not just in Cardiff, but throughout South Wales.

Last year saw the awards back at City Hall and Genesis Biosciences being recognised as the Cardiff Business of the Year. This year we are back on the search for the best of Cardiff Businesses, and entries are welcomed from any Cardiff based business. The deadline for entry is the 9th September.

This year we are really pleased to welcome Euroclad as our new headline sponsor for the awards. Euroclad Group is a leading international supplier of architectural metal building solutions to the construction industry and have been operating for over 40 years.

Darren Stewart, Commercial Director, Euroclad Group said :

“We feel extremely privileged to be lead sponsor of the 2022 Cardiff Business Awards. Having won the award for International Business of the Year in 2021, we understand the challenges that local companies are faced with, and the commitment and dedication it takes for them to become successful, and then to maintain the momentum. These Awards give us an excellent opportunity to come together and celebrate the successes over continuing difficult times.”

The 2022 awards are also sponsored and supported by Cardiff Council: Business News Wales, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Charles Stanley Wealth Managers, Genesis Biosciences, United Worldwide Logistics, Visit Cardiff, Lexon Group and Stills.

This year we are also really pleased to welcome a new Chair of judges. Louise Harris, Co-Founder and CEO at Tramshed Tech has built her businesses in Cardiff around connecting people, creating collaborative spaces, and fostering innovation and takes over the role of Chair this year.

Louise Harris, Chair of Judges says:

“It was exciting to see so many fantastic businesses celebrated for their success in the 2021 Cardiff Business Awards, despite an extremely challenging period for business leaders. Cardiff Business Awards reflects the stories of optimism in businesses who have continued to innovate and thrive whilst facing the challenges of such uncertain times and we look forward to welcoming another record number of deserving entrants in 2022, to celebrate their stirring and inspiriting achievements. “

Liz Brookes, co-founder of the Cardiff Business Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, commented:

“It’s exciting to see the awards back again for the 8th year. Cardiff has so much to shout about and the awards really help put the businesses and entrepreneurs on the map. We are really pleased to welcome Louise as our chair of judges and also our new headline sponsor, Euroclad, I am looking forward to working with them both to make the 2022 awards a huge success.”

The Cardiff Business Awards 2022 are open to organisations that can demonstrate strong business performance, innovation and exceptional customer experiences on a consistent basis within our Capital City.

The full list of categories available to enter are:

Construction Business of the Year

Creative and Digital Business of the Year

Employer of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year

Green Business of the Year

Innovation Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Leisure, Hospitality Business of the Year

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Retail Business of the Year

SME of the Year

Start-Up Business of the Year

Technology Business of the Year

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Young Business Person of the Year

Each finalist will be considered for the overall Cardiff Business of the Year 2022 Award. Entries are now open and can be submitted via the Cardiff Business Awards website: http://cardiffbusinessawards.com/

Closing date for entries is Friday 9th September, the awards themselves will be held, once again, at City Hall on Friday 11th November 20212.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information on becoming a sponsor of the 2022 Cardiff Business Awards please visit the website for details. https://cardiffbusinessawards.com/