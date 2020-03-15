Tenders Invited for Major Pembroke Redevelopment Project

An invitation to tender for enabling works at the South Quay Redevelopment project in Pembroke has been launched.

The Pembrokeshire County Council scheme seeks to revitalise the site – which is adjacent to Pembroke Castle – by refurbishing existing derelict properties and transforming the area into a modern heritage attraction.

Designs also include a public realm scheme, landscaped gardens (known as burgage plots) and associated residential units.

Tenders are invited using the new South West Wales Regional Contractor Framework (2020) which covers work between £1.5 – £5m. The South Quay tender is among the first being processed under the new framework. Only contractors on the framework are able to tender.

The Council has approved funding of £4.425m towards the scheme and appointed a design team which has developed proposals to a RIBA Stage 2 (Concept) level of details.

The scope of works developed by the team comprise the preparation of the site for detailed survey work needed to develop the design further, and to improve and secure access to the buildings for the main construction phase. This will include asbestos and services removal, sequential demolition, stabilisation of existing structures and provision of a water-tight, semi-permanent cover at roof level to prevent further deterioration.

The South Quay project is a key element of Pembrokeshire County Council’s regeneration programme.