Transport for Wales Opportunities for Flybe Staff

The thousands of staff affected by the collapse of the aviation operator Flybe are urged to look at employment vacancies with Transport for Wales and Transport for Wales Rail Services.

Following the news that Flybe had collapsed, Transport for Wales announced that they have a number of vacancies coming up including onboard customer hosts and chefs.

The Minister for Economy and Transport, Ken Skates, said

“My thoughts go out to the thousands of hardworking Flybe employees who have been left devastated by the news. I am working closely with all my fellow Assembly Member colleagues and key stakeholder partners to ensure we’re doing all that we can to support everyone affected robustly to minimise both the social and economic impacts for those most affected. “I am pleased that Transport for Wales has shared opportunities available to join the TfW family across their communication platforms to show that the staff at Flybe and their specialist skills are very much in demand across Wales.”

Marie Daly, Director of People and Organisational Development with Transport for Wales Rail Services said

“We were really saddened to hear the news about Flybe, and we recognise that there are some highly skilled, customer focused people who will no longer have jobs as a result. We would strongly encourage anyone affected and looking for a new opportunity to get in touch with us to find out what roles will be coming up with us in the future. “We have exciting and ambitious plans to transform the transport network for the people of Wales and the borders and want the best people possible to join us on that journey.”

As well as providing potential employment opportunities, Transport for Wales have already announced that they are showing support to Flybe passengers and staff by providing free travel on their services for one week, which remains valid until 12th March.

Affected Flybe passengers are advised to show their Flybe booking confirmation or boarding pass to a Transport for Wales booking operator when they book their train ticket. Travelling times and further advice is available at www.tfwrail.wales.

For anyone looking for career opportunities with Transport for Wales or Transport for Wales Rail Services, they’re encouraged to send their CV to [email protected] and include a description of the roles they are interested in.