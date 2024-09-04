Ten Welsh Employers Honoured with a Prestigious Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award

Ten employers in Wales are among 193 who have been awarded the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award 2024 for their outstanding support towards the Armed Forces community.

Representing the highest badge of honour, the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award is awarded to those that employ and support those who serve in the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

The 10 winners based in Wales will be invited to receive their award at a special event on 26 September at HMS CAMBRIA, Cardiff. Congratulations to:

Age Cymru Dyfed

B.C.B International Limited

Brightlink Learning Ltd

Espanaro Ltd

Fantom Factory Ltd

Jackson Fire & Security UK Ltd

Pembrokeshire County Council

Pinnacle Document Solutions Limited

Regiment Training Group Limited

Regimental Cleaning Services Ltd

Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns said:

“Our Armed Forces Community make incredible sacrifices to keep the nation safe, and it is only right that they are welcomed and valued in the workplace. This scheme aligns with this government’s determination to renew the nation’s contract with our Armed Forces. “I would like to thank the nearly 200 organisations that have been recognised with a gold award this year. Their continued support ensures that our Armed Forces Community are given opportunities needed to flourish.”

The Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards continues to grow in strength each year. Organisations must reapply after five years in order to retain their Gold Award status.

To win an award from the Ministry of Defence, organisations must show that they provide 10 extra paid days leave for reservists and have supportive HR policies in place for veterans, reserves, Cadet Force adult volunteers and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

Gold status is also awarded to those who implement HR policies that accommodate the needs of the Armed Forces Community, while continuously promoting this advocacy within their own networks and industry.

The scheme aligns with the new government’s manifesto promise to strengthen support for armed forces communities, including putting the Armed Forces Covenant fully into law and a commitment to create a new Armed Forces Commissioner to improve service life and be a strong, independent voice for service personnel and their families.