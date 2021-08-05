Tech Valleys Funded Refurbishment Boosts Blaenau Gwent Business

Tech Valleys funded refurbishment work at South Roseheyworth Business Park, Abertillery is giving a real boost to the expansion of local companies

Crucial work undertaken as part of Welsh Government’s £100m Tech Valleys programme in Blaenau Gwent, established to support high value, sustainable jobs, attract investment and create opportunities, has enabled companies including Insurgo Media Services to really kick on in the area.

Insurgo are tape media experts and specialists in the supply and support of tape media. They provide services to support the data throughout its lifecycle and handle environmentally-friendly data disposal for end-of-life tape. The company required additional space to support their growth plans, and have now taken on four units, two of which are newly refurbished in the business park. In 11 years the company has grown from a back bedroom business to now occupying six units on Roseheyworth, and will likely need more as time passes.

Insurgo’s Managing Director Gavin Griffiths said:

“Within 12 months we hope to double our current workforce of 16 as we progress our main plan to become global leaders of secure tape disposal services. We have patented technology granted in six countries, and a further 46 patents pending globally. “We have the best environmental credentials of any tape disposal method in the world, and we’re aiming to start working on the only 100% recycling method of all tape media formats in Roseheyworth. The refurbishment of the business park allows us to stay where we want to be and grow our service offering, enabling us to recruit and expand the team. It’s an ideal base for us.”

The extensive work at Roseheyworth involved the refurbishment of four dilapidated business units, repairing the roof, doors and windows, and adding suspended ceilings, new flooring and heating systems, creating an additional 12,386ft2 / 1,150m2 of floor space. The Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating has improved from ‘G’ to ‘C’ through the use of energy efficient aluminium double-glazed panels, void insulation, and the fitting of LED lighting throughout.

Councillor Dai Davies, Deputy Leader of Blaenau Gwent Council and Executive Member for Regeneration and Economic Development said: